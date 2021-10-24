There will be not too much time for celebration for the 27 teams that qualified from the second round in the EHF European Cup Men last weekend as already on Monday the new opponents will be determined for them and the preparation for the next stage begins.

The EHF Office in Vienna will host the Round 3 draw on Monday 25 October at 15:00 CEST and alongside the round 2 qualifiers also five teams who were directly seeded for this round will be lined up for the draw.

The event will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook page and also covered on the competition’s social media channels.

The reigning winners of the premiere edition of the EHF European Cup Men, AEK Athens, will not defend their trophy in this season as they start in the EHF European League this time around, but no less than four former winners of the EHF third-tier competition can be found among the Round 3 participants.

While three of them – SKA Minsk (2013), AHC Potaissa Turda (2018) and IFK Skövde (2004) are seeded in Pot 1, the fourth – Drammen HK (1996) will be in Pot 2.

There will be no country protection applied in the draw, which means that teams from the same country can face each other. This can affect teams from five countries – Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, Romania and Russia.

The first leg matches of the third round are scheduled for 27-28 November, the second leg will follow one week later.

EHF European Cup Men Round 3

Pot 1

SKA Minsk (BLR)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE)

AC PAOK (GRE)

Haukar (ISL)

Handball Esch (LUX)

Nærbø IL (NOR)

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

HC Victor (RUS)

SGAU-Saratov (RUS)

RK Jeruzalem Ormoz (SLO)

MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

Alingsås HK (SWE)

IFK Skövde HK (SWE)

Pot 2

HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

HCB Karvina (CZE)

HC Tallinn (EST)

Pölva Serviti (EST)

Bianco Monte Drama 1986 (GRE)

AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR)

ASD Accademia P. Conversano 2014 (ITA)

KH Besa Famgas (KOS)

ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT)

Baekkelaget Handball Elite (NOR)

Drammen HK (NOR)

CSM Focsani 2007 (ROU)

SKIF Krasnodar (RUS)

RK Partizan (SRB)

HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)

Besiktas JK (TUR)