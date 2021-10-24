32 teams line up for Round 3 draw

Just one day after the conclusion of the Round 2 matches in the EHF European Cup Women the next stage of this competition will be outlined.

The draw of Round 3 will take place already on Monday 25 October at 15:00 CEST at the EHF Office in Vienna as 32 teams lined up to learn the names of their next opponents.

The draw will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook page.

25 teams who qualified from the previous round have joined seven sides that were directly seeded for the third round, including Costa del Sol Malaga, the winners of the maiden EHF European Cup Women season.

Malaga will be placed among the 16 teams seeded in Pot 1 alongside the 2007 Challenge Cup winners, ZRK Naisa Nis.

Malaga’s domestic rivals from Spain and two-time Challenge Cup winners, Rocasa Gran Canaria will be placed in Pot 2 and as there will be no country protection in the draw on Monday, they can potentially meet the defending champions.

This also affects teams from the Czech Republic, Iceland, Netherlands, Serbia, Switzerland, Slovakia, Sweden and Turkey, who all have teams in each pot.

The first leg matches of the third round are scheduled for 13-14 November, the second leg will follow one week later.

EHF European Cup Women Round 3

Pot 1

COR Victoria-Berestie (BLR)

DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

Club Balonmano Elche (ESP)

IBV Vestmannaeyar (ISL)

Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan (ISR)

Jomi Salerno (ITA)

WHC Vardar (MKD)

Cabooter Handball Venlo (NED)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)

SPONO Eagles (SUI)

HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)

Skara HF (SWE)

Ankara Yenimahalle BSK (TUR)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)

Pot 2

UHC Stockerau (AUT)

Sokol Pisek (CZE)

AEP Panorama (GRE)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

H71 (FAR)

KA/POR (ISL)

SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA)

HB Dudelange (LUX)

HV Quintus (NED)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)

Westfriesland SEW (NED)

ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja (SRB)

LK Zug Handball (SUI)

IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Kristianstad Handboll (SWE)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR)