Bietigheim extend streak at Baia Mare’s expense

Unbeaten in 24 games in all competitions this season, SG BBM Bietigheim clinched yet another impressive win, 28:20, against CS Minaur Baia Mare in group B of the EHF European League Women to end the group phase with a perfect record.

The Romanian side must now wait for Sunday's game between Les Neptunes de Nantes and MKS Zaglebie Lubin to determine their fate. Baia Mare will only qualify for the quarter-finals if the Polish side win.

GROUP B

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 20:28 (7:13)

with three goals from line player Danick Snelder, Bietigheim jumped to an impressive 7:3 lead after 10 minutes and never looked back

the Romanian side lost for only the second time in 10 home games in the EHF European League Women over the last two seasons

restricted by Bietigheim's strong defence, Baia Mare's top scorers this season, backs Jelena Lavko and Cristina Laslo, combined for only two goals from seven shots

the German side have won their last eight games played in a European competition, which is also their longest winning streak

with the maximum 12 points from six games, Bietigheim won the group comfortably, while Baia Mare will qualify only if Lubin win against Nantes in the last game of the group

WATCH: Did I speak too soon? Can @csminaur turn this one around and seal a Quarter-finals spot today? More of this from Asuka Fujita will certainly help!#ehfel pic.twitter.com/lJY4GBxjgX — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 19, 2022

Strong Bietigheim leave Baia Mare with no chance

Bietigheim might have faced some tough moments in the group phase, but they certainly have played their part as huge favourites, taking six wins out of six games in what looks like the most balanced group in the EHF European League Women.

With a strong defence and an efficient attack, the second best in the competition after five rounds, the German side enjoyed another dominant outing to leave Baia Mare empty-handed.