EHF European League
Big Thriller in Tatabanya
The balance completely marked the first half (12:12) and the second half did not predict the result at the end. The Greek side was always ahead until at the last minute Gyori put the home team ahead.
Laszlo Bartucz was inspired and made a great game in Tatabanya. Furthermore, the mentality of never giving up allowed the Hungarian team to add two more important points in this Group.
GROUP D
AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs Tatabanya KC (HUN) 24:25 (12:12)
- after losing by eight in Greece, this time the Hungarian side flipped the script
- the game of cat and mouse marked the game
- Laszlo Bartucz collected 15 saves during the game (38.46% efficiency)
- Matyas Gyori scored seven goals for Tatabanya
- Plaza Jimenez scored five times for AEK Athens
Hungarian smiles at the end
AEK Athens were stronger during almost the entire second half. But the hero Matyas Gyori (seven goals) showed his resolve in the end.
It was an interesting game, hope the spectators enjoyed it more than we coaches did. We are in a good period, hopefully we can carry on like this. At the end we had luck, our goalkeeper made some very important saves. I’m proud of my team, they did very well.