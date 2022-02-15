Toulouse end Berlin’s winning streak
The thriller was close until the end, but in the end Fenix Toulouse could celebrate two crucial points and boosted their hopes to proceed to the Last 16: After Füchse Berlin had won all previous six matches and already confirmed their Last 16 place, the two-time EHF Cup winners stumbled in France. Berlin’s comeback came too late, as some of their stars like Lasse Anderson lacked the usual fire power. Having eight points on their account, Fenix have consolidated their third position - and can book their ticket already by next week.
Group A:
Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs. Füchse Berlin (GER) 28:27 (16:13)
- after the 2:5 deficit, Toulouse started their engines and turned the match around with a 4:0 run - and were constantly ahead after the 7:7 tie until the end
- backed by strong Belgian goalkeeper Jef Lettens, Fenix extended the gap to a fully-deserved three-goal halftime advantage
- mainly Erwin Feuchtmann, a Chilean with German roots, and Portuguese Goncalo Viera were the key in the Fenix attack, they combined for 12 goals
- Berlin managed to get closer with a one-goal deficit for the first time at 22:23, after changing the goalkeeper from Lasse Ludwig to experienced Serbian Dejan Milosavljev and when their top scorer Jakob Holm (seven goals) had started his engines
- finally, at 28:26 - the fifth and last goal of Algerian Ayoub Abdi - 16 seconds before the end, sealed the deal for Fenix, as Berlin could not level the result anymore
Second victory against a German team for Fenix
Fenix were close to a sensation against Berlin already in the group phase opener, but in the end, the Foxes stood the heat and won 32:30. Now, Toulouse have beaten a German team for the second time in club history after the 26:23 result against MT Melsungen in the EHF Cup qualification in 2014 - but that time, they were eliminated after the 27:34 defeat in the first leg. After missing the European League Last 16 in the 2020/21 campaign after a defeat against Austrian Fivers, the way to the knock-out stage now seems to be paved.
We wanted to show our real face, to be strong in defense, to be clever in attack, and don’t lose too many easy balls. Tonight everything works, opens the defense system. We knew that players of Berlin have a lot of qualities, individual qualities and they are very dangerous. We wanted to put them far away and push them to take hard decisions and hard situations for shots. It works tonight and we looking forward in the competition.