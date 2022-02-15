Toulouse end Berlin’s winning streak

Group A:

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs. Füchse Berlin (GER) 28:27 (16:13)

after the 2:5 deficit, Toulouse started their engines and turned the match around with a 4:0 run - and were constantly ahead after the 7:7 tie until the end

backed by strong Belgian goalkeeper Jef Lettens, Fenix extended the gap to a fully-deserved three-goal halftime advantage

mainly Erwin Feuchtmann, a Chilean with German roots, and Portuguese Goncalo Viera were the key in the Fenix attack, they combined for 12 goals

Berlin managed to get closer with a one-goal deficit for the first time at 22:23, after changing the goalkeeper from Lasse Ludwig to experienced Serbian Dejan Milosavljev and when their top scorer Jakob Holm (seven goals) had started his engines

finally, at 28:26 - the fifth and last goal of Algerian Ayoub Abdi - 16 seconds before the end, sealed the deal for Fenix, as Berlin could not level the result anymore

Second victory against a German team for Fenix

Fenix were close to a sensation against Berlin already in the group phase opener, but in the end, the Foxes stood the heat and won 32:30. Now, Toulouse have beaten a German team for the second time in club history after the 26:23 result against MT Melsungen in the EHF Cup qualification in 2014 - but that time, they were eliminated after the 27:34 defeat in the first leg. After missing the European League Last 16 in the 2020/21 campaign after a defeat against Austrian Fivers, the way to the knock-out stage now seems to be paved.