Strong second half helps Benfica get past Lemgo

You do not necessarily need a win to qualify. That is one of the things that Lemgo’s players will remember from their trip to Lisbon.

Despite being defeated by five, the German side will still proceed to the next phase of the competition because of Cocks and Chekhov’s losses tonight.

Benfica took an option on the lead of the group tonight, though, thanks to their second win over Lemgo. It was only in the second half that the hosts increased their advantage to secure their fifth win of the group phase.