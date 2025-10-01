Breast protection in handball — staying safe and healthy on the court

Protection against injuries
How do elite handball players handle breast protection? Lekic says: “I think people are not paying attention — people are just taking it for granted. I don’t think it’s somehow at all present in our lives, in our daily talks about handball, and I think this is the way to raise awareness of how important it is to be protected from these kind of hits.
“It’s very important to protect the young girls and also the women in handball, to minimise the strength of a hit,” adds Lekic, who is already aware of equipment options for protection and has even been in touch with organisations in Australia regarding vests that are used for women in rugby. “There are many ways to stay safe and healthy on the handball court.”
Although it has not been the standard practice in handball, it seems it is time to consider breast protection more seriously. As a starting point, such injuries should be reported and managed like any other.
Then, as Lekic highlights, options are available in the way of wearable equipment, as chest protection is mandatory in some sports. While handball might not require the level of protection of fencing or martial arts, it is worth considering such protective equipment to reduce risk for our athletes, keep them healthy and happy on the court, and potentially even impact long-term retention in the game.
Photos © Szilvia Micheller; Kolektiff Images; Istvan Derencsenyi; Torben Andresen; Roland Peka; nhcfoto.dk; Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka