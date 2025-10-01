Breast protection in handball — staying safe and healthy on the court

On a community level, European handball has actively played its role in raising awareness. For example, current EHF Champions League Women title holders Györi Audi ETO KC have an ongoing campaign in October 2025, involving activities such as warming up in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month brand-defined pink and selling a limited edition shirt with proceeds going to a local cancer organisation.

In 2024, Slovakia and the Faroe Islands organised a charity match featuring their national teams, where proceeds amounting to over €20,000 were donated to the fight against breast cancer. The federations intended to repeat the initiative in 2025.

RK Celje, this season featuring in the EHF European Cup and previously part of the EHF Champions League Men line-up, have played select October matches in pink jerseys to show their support.

While it is crucial that the members of the handball community impacted by breast cancer feel our support, and the value of that support cannot be underestimated, there is seemingly a slim link between breast cancer and handball. However, there are important topics surrounding the subject relevant to our sport, and it is those we aim to highlight here, with Breast Cancer Awareness Month as the original inspiration.