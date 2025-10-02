Györ, Metz and Brest aim to keep winning streaks in round 4
EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 is in full swing, and this weekend the competition will continue with eight round 4 matches, including five games on Saturday and three more on Sunday.
We expect a very tough away game. Dortmund are a bit like us, different in some aspects in their performances during the games. The top level is very high. We know very well that we can take points in Germany. The most important thing is a good game plan and discipline in relation to that.
I think they have a really good team. They have a lot of different players, so it's going to be hard to just focus on one player. We have to focus on everyone because they have special qualities, all of them. I think they are a fighting team, so they will fight until the end and they will never rest.
We had two close and entertaining games against Ikast last year in the EHF European League. Now we’re looking forward to another exciting match at home — and we hope our fans can help us secure points this time.