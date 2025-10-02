In three of the four matches in group A, the rivals will meet for the first time in European club competitions. The only exceptions are Metz Handball and OTP Group Buducnost, who will face off for the 17th time and are now in very different positions, as the French team boasts a perfect record, while their Montenegrin rivals are yet to take their first points. Title holders Györi Audi ETO KC, who top the group, will try to extend their winning run against third-placed Gloria Bistrita, while Team Esbjerg hope to take their second straight victory at DVSC Schaeffler.

In group B, Sola HK and Krim Otp Group Mercator are still searching for their first points of the season as they face Ikast Håndbold and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, respectively. The Match of the Week brings a top clash between two heavyweights, Odense Håndbold and Brest Bretagne Handball, with both sides determined to extend their strong starts. Meanwhile, CSM Bucuresti host HC Podravka, who travel to Romania without a defeat so far.

GROUP A

Saturday 4 October, 13:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: no previous encounters in European competitions