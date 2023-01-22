Brest deliver crucial win against FTC

GROUP A

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 24:21 (14:10)

three goals from left back Djurdjina Jaukovic were the fuel for a 5:1 run for Brest early in the game, which served as the backbone of their win against FTC

the Hungarian side was once again disappointing in attack on an away court, converting only 38% of their attacks, as Brest’s goalkeeper Julie Foggea delivered a 16-save game for a 43% saving efficiency

Brest’s top scorer, Jaukovic, was again the lightning rod of their attack, scoring seven times for a superb performance from the Montenegrin player, who helped her side take their fifth win of the season

the Hungarian side found scoring goals difficult, as they missed their top scorer, right back Katrin Klujber, who had previously scored 78 goals in the first 11 matches of the season

Brest are now tied with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the standings at 11 points, also having the tiebreaker against the Hungarian side, after winning previously the first match between the two sides, 21:20

Lack of consistency bites FTC

FTC’s hit-and-miss form this season continued against Brest, with the Hungarian side never getting their attack going after a strong start, due to missing their top scorer in the competition, right back Katrin Klujber. It was something Brest, a defensive-minded team, feasted on, turning the game in the direction they wanted and never looking back.

The French side will have games against CSM Bucuresti and Vipers Kristiansand lined up in the last two matchdays of the group phase. It will be a very difficult proposition, but they are still looking likely to progress to the next phase of the competition.

On the other hand, FTC need more consistency from their top players, as they have had a roller-coaster season, especially on away courts, where they have only sealed two wins in six games.