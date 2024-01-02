A12I0422

“We want to show that Chambray and Europe can be used in the same sentence”

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
02 January 2024, 13:00

Last season was quite a frustrating one for Chambray Touraine, at least on the European scene. On their second attempt ever at reaching the EHF European League, the club did not get past the qualification round 2, where they were eliminated on away goals by Thüringer HC. It kind of hurt us, because we made all these efforts for a European qualification and, after just two games, it was over. Last season really made  us even hungrier for more,” says left winger Manon Houette.

Houette, who has been a professional player for 13 seasons now, sees the European competitions as a diversion from the domestic league that she has played in for many years. And while the French championship might feel, in her words, sometimes redundant, as we play in the same arenas and against the same clubs every year”, the European League feels like a breath of fresh air, When you are a professional player, you want to play as much as possible and not to train every day. You want to travel and play against teams and players you have not met before, which is why I’m super-excited to play the European League again this season.”

The France national team player, now aged 31, has a lot of experience in the EHF Champions League with former clubs Metz Handball and Thüringer HC. But that does not mean she is not happy in playing the EHF European League. Quite the opposite, actually, as the competition seems much more accessible to her than the EHF Champions League. Back then, I felt like I could play the Champions League ten times and never win it, because there were teams so strong they seemed out of reach. The European League is quite different” she explains, Of course, there are favourites but I feel like all 16 teams can go to the EHF Finals and have a chance. And that’s great!”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

A12I0352 Avec Accentuation NR

Houette joined Chambray Touraine in 2022 and when she did, the club’s goal was clear. With her experience and the experiences of players such as Laura Van der Heijden and Nadia Mielke-Offendal, Chambray are aiming to place themselves firmly on the European map. The team is building itself piece by piece. It really feels like, this season, we were ready for this group phase. Now, in a way, we want to show that Chambray and Europe can be used in the same sentence,” smiles Houette, before adding, “It’s not only about us, though, it is about French handball as well. It’s great that we have two teams in the group phase.”

After defeating Banik Most in qualification round 3 (60:47 on aggregate), the French side is now ready to take on some of the best teams in Europe during this group phase. Thüringer and Braila are among the favourites and Zagreb are always dangerous. But we want to look those teams in the eyes” says Houette. “Playing in Braila, against their fans is really exciting, and it’s a nice sign of fate that we play against Thüringer again.”

Houette’s role will be key for Chambray Touraine if they want to progress in the competition. Thanks to her knowledge of European competitions and to her long career, she has been telling the young players around her that they would better enjoy the opportunity to play the EHF European League. It’s a great opportunity to show yourself as a player and to help your club progress. We worked like hell last season to play in the EHF European League, so this group phase is kind of a reward for that,” says the 31-year-old, before concluding, “We are going to make the most of these six games, while trying to get some more and working to come back next year at this level. And if it means a lot of work, so be it!”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC04073 Avec Accentuation Bruit

Photos © Chambray Touraine Handball

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH14111
Previous Article Broadcasters for EHF European League Women confirmed
UH36813
Next Article Here to Explain: When you only have 0.2 seconds to decide

Latest news

More News