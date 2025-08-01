"Change or be changed": Deloitte's vision for the future of sport

Drawing on Deloitte’s global “Future of Sport” report and insights from interviews with over 100 top leaders across 27 sports and 20 countries, Pugh highlighted the shifts sports organisations should embrace to remain relevant and resilient.

“We’re seeing a complete reshaping of the sports ecosystem,” Pugh began, noting that traditional stakeholders like federations are ceding ground to new and empowered actors – including investors, tech giants, athletes, and fans. “The balance of power is shifting,” he said. “And that means the way we operate, compete, and engage has to evolve too.”

At the heart of the presentation were four major forces of change:

1. The evolving global market

The sports industry is now viewed as a mature asset class, attracting a wave of investor interest – particularly from the United States – who see European sport as under-commercialised. “It’s both an opportunity and a risk,” Pugh explained. “Organisations that aren’t seen as investable may get left behind.”

He also described a growing polarisation, where “the biggest and brightest brands in sport are pulling ahead,” leveraging global reach, diversifying revenue (notably through entertainment), and aggressively expanding. “Think of Real Madrid’s revamped Bernabéu or the NBA’s real estate ventures,” he said. “They’re redefining what it means to be a sports club.”

2. The pace of digital

Digital innovation is no longer optional – it’s essential. Pugh pointed to the transformative role of AI, both on and off the field. “From tactical innovation to fan engagement and operations, AI is becoming a true differentiator,” he said.

Examples ranged from Google and Liverpool’s ongoing collaboration to the NFL and Formula 1 using tech partnerships to deepen fan insights. Start-up incubators, like the NBA’s “Launchpad,” were highlighted as key to accelerating innovation.

Data is central to this shift. “We’re seeing significant investment in platforms that allow better customer insight, smarter decisions, and more valuable commercial deals,” Pugh noted. “The top talent being recruited now? Data analysts.”

3. The next generation

Generation Z and Alpha are not just new audiences – they’re transformative ones. “They don’t engage with sport the way their parents did,” said Pugh. “They see it as entertainment, are more loyal to athletes than clubs, and expect content that’s short, personal, and mobile-first.”

He outlined how sports organisations are responding with vertical video, athlete-led content, and direct-to-consumer models that provide customisation and flexibility. Collaborations with adjacent industries – fashion, gaming, music – are also opening new gateways to fandom. “Think of the NFL on Roblox or NBA stars partnering with influencers. It’s about building lifetime value.”

4. Trust

Described as “the newest force of change,” trust is becoming non-negotiable. As scrutiny from fans, media, and society intensifies, sports must act with purpose and integrity. “Get it right, and you win loyalty. Get it wrong, and the reputational damage can be catastrophic,” Pugh said.

He referenced recent controversies like the Super League proposal as cautionary tales and encouraged federations to implement two-way dialogue with fans, public commitments to values, and accountability throughout the value chain.

Final message: Reform or risk irrelevance

Pugh concluded with a clear call to action: “Seize the moment.” The message was direct: adapt your competition structures, embrace digital, understand younger audiences, and lead with purpose – or risk being left behind.

“Tradition is important, but innovation is essential,” he said. “If you don’t change, someone else will – and they’ll take your relevance with them.”