eurohandball.com: When looking at the Hungarian squad, an exciting mixture of experienced players and young players, who have already gained experience on the biggest stages of the sport for club and country, comes to mind. How excited are you about this group of players, and what makes them special?

Chema Rodriguez: As I mentioned a lot since I am with the team: we are a family. For me, it is most important to create a community whose members can fight for each other, whatever happens. I love these guys. No matter how young or experienced a player is, everyone has the quality to be with us and fight against the best of the continent. I’m very excited every time we meet, and I think we have a very good atmosphere within the national team. This always brought us towards success, and it brings us there now.

eurohandball.com: At the EURO, you will start against Poland, then face Italy, and finally play against Iceland. How do you see the group, and what will be crucial against these three opponents?

Chema Rodriguez: Every match will be crucial, but now, we are preparing against Poland, since the first match always determines your tournament. Those teams who win their first EURO match will have a big advantage from a good start, this is crucial. Jota Gonzalez has been named coach of the Polish national team, and I know he will prepare his team well. He will be able to prepare the most for the start against us, and of course, we will do the same against them. We have almost always met Iceland at the big tournaments in recent years, and it was the same at the previous European championship. They are a very strong, fast team. And the Italians, although they only finished third in their qualifying group, beat Serbia at home, and they also played very close matches against Spain. It will not be easy to earn the qualification for the main round, but of course, that is our goal.