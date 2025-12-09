Chema Rodriguez: “I love these guys”

Chema Rodriguez: “I love these guys”

EHF / Tim Dettmar
09 December 2025, 10:30

Hungary have been labelled as a dark horse for a semi-final berth at major tournaments over the past few years. Yet, they haven’t been able to reach the medal matches again since placing fourth at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Going into the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, head coach Chema Rodriguez speaks about Hungary’s chances.

In 2024, Hungary missed out on a maiden top-four appearance at the EHF EURO by just one point, finishing the tournament in fifth — their best finish at a European championship so far.

The result came two years after Spanish legend Chema Rodriguez had taken over head coaching duties. He had been with the Hungarian national team since 2019, and even though Hungary suffered a painful EHF EURO at home in 2022, Rodríguez had a good feeling taking about his new task.

He knows that it won’t be easy to get one step further and finally play for a medal. Yet, he knows how to do it. As a player, he won the 2005 IHF World Championship and a silver medal at the EHF EURO 2006. Another continental medal would make him a legend at Lake Balaton, for sure.

eurohandball.com: You took the head coaching job after the team endured a disappointing EHF EURO 2022 at home, finishing 15th. Since then, you’ve reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship twice in a row and placed fifth at the previous EHF EURO. What were the main changes you made to get the team back on track?

Chema Rodriguez: I had been with the team as a member of the coaching staff since the summer of 2019, and I think we had been ‘on the track’ even at our first EURO in 2020 and the World Championship in 2021, when we finished fifth. Since I have been the head coach, we have had a very solid group of players. We always try to develop our handball with these guys. I think the most important thing is to always focus on ourselves.

eurohandball.com: This will be your second EHF EURO as a head coach. Your team missed a maiden semi-final by only one point at the previous EURO. What did you learn in 2024 that can help to confirm the development of your team and go one step further?

Chema Rodriguez: One step further at a EURO after a fifth position is extremely hard because there are approximately 15 teams in the tournament who are able to reach the semi-finals. I hope we are one of these fighters. The recipe is easy: You have to win the first seven matches, and you are in the semi-final. To be more serious: in a EURO, you need every player, good focus, and, of course, luck. Without luck, you cannot be among the best of these 15 teams.

No matter how young or experienced a player is, everyone has the quality to be with us and fight against the best of the continent. I’m very excited every time we meet, and I think we have a very good atmosphere within the national team. This always brought us towards success, and it brings us there now.
Chema Rodriguez
Head coach, Hungary

eurohandball.com: When looking at the Hungarian squad, an exciting mixture of experienced players and young players, who have already gained experience on the biggest stages of the sport for club and country, comes to mind. How excited are you about this group of players, and what makes them special?

Chema Rodriguez: As I mentioned a lot since I am with the team: we are a family. For me, it is most important to create a community whose members can fight for each other, whatever happens. I love these guys. No matter how young or experienced a player is, everyone has the quality to be with us and fight against the best of the continent. I’m very excited every time we meet, and I think we have a very good atmosphere within the national team. This always brought us towards success, and it brings us there now.

eurohandball.com: At the EURO, you will start against Poland, then face Italy, and finally play against Iceland. How do you see the group, and what will be crucial against these three opponents?

Chema Rodriguez: Every match will be crucial, but now, we are preparing against Poland, since the first match always determines your tournament. Those teams who win their first EURO match will have a big advantage from a good start, this is crucial. Jota Gonzalez has been named coach of the Polish national team, and I know he will prepare his team well. He will be able to prepare the most for the start against us, and of course, we will do the same against them. We have almost always met Iceland at the big tournaments in recent years, and it was the same at the previous European championship. They are a very strong, fast team. And the Italians, although they only finished third in their qualifying group, beat Serbia at home, and they also played very close matches against Spain. It will not be easy to earn the qualification for the main round, but of course, that is our goal.

eurohandball.com: What has to happen for you to look back at this tournament as a success?

Chema Rodriguez: I would like my team to play their handball and fight until the end of every match like a family, together, as we always do. This could be a base for success. If we can repeat our result from the last EURO, it would be a big, big success, I think.

eurohandball.com: Who is the greatest player to have ever played an EHF EURO?

Chema Rodriguez: Well, I cannot decide between Ivano Balic, Thierry Omeyer, and Nikola Karabatic, so I would nominate all three.

photos © Axel Heimken / kolektiff (main, first in-text); Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff (last in-text)

