Salvador Salvador: "Portugal are ready for the podium"

Achieving dreams
The dream of an international medal is driving Salvador and his teammates on into the EHF EURO, with the 24-year-old keen to keep making his dreams come true.
“One of my childhood dreams, which was to become a professional handball player, has come true. I had the dream of playing for the club I love, and it happened when I was very young. I think my dreams, or my big goals, ended up coming true, and I kept setting new goals for myself.
“I really wanted to play for the national team, to stand out in the national team, to help my country make history. Fortunately, at the last World Cup, that was also possible,” he says.
“I try to live each day to the fullest, to give my all in everything I do. As a player, I try my best to evolve, with each passing day, each phase, each moment, each season.
“At national team level, I aspire to and would love to win a medal for our team. But anyway, the work continues. With the life we lead, we never know what tomorrow will bring, so I think that right now I'm working to remain an option, to continue giving my all, whether it's for Sporting or our national team," concludes Salvador.
Photos © Kolektiff Images