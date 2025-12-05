Salvador Salvador: "Portugal are ready for the podium"

Now, the expectations are high for the Iberian nation as they prepare for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. One of the key players in Paulo Pereira’s squad is Sporting Clube de Portugal's long-standing captain, Salvador Salvador, who thinks the Heróis do Mar are ready to make their dreams come true.

"I believe we have the necessary skills and determination to compete for a medal. We have a lot of individual talent, and if we can turn that into collective strength, just as we did in the last IHF World Championship, then we will have everything we need,” says Salvador.

“We know how tough each game will be, particularly in a tournament where we play every other day, but we're ambitious and we dream of winning that medal. I think we have a team that combines experience and youth. We have a very strong and cohesive team spirit, and a diverse group of players. We have players who are strong in one-on-one situations, good shooters, effective wingers, two completely different goalkeepers and powerful pivots.

“So, I think we have a lot of individual talent. If we can transform that into collective quality and bring out the strengths of each player, we can indeed aspire to win that medal.”