Interestingly, the two semi-final pairings are identical to those from last year's EHF Finals. Back then, Flensburg edged out Melsungen 35:34 in overtime and went on to win the final 32:25 against Montpellier, who had defeated Kiel 32:31 on a buzzer-beater in the other semi-final. With that history in mind, the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 promise to become yet another tantalising handball weekend.

More recently, Montpellier and Kiel met each other again in this season's group matches, with Kiel winning both away in France (32:30) and at home in Germany (27:18).

In order to avoid playing at the same time as the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal starting at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 30 May, the semi-finals in Hamburg will throw off at 12:30 and 15:30 CEST, respectively: Montpellier and Kiel are going first, before Melsungen meet Flensburg in the second timeslot.

The winners of the semi-finals advance to the final on Sunday 31 May at 18:00 CEST, three hours after the teams that have lost their semi-final will contest the 3/4 placement match.

Winamax EHF Finals 2026, an experience fans will never forget

For the many handball fans flocking to Barclays Arena, the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 offer an experience they will never forget. Apart from witnessing the four high-octane matches, they will become an integral part of the opening show. Equipped with remote-controlled LED wristbands and through synchronised lighting effects, the spectators are fully integrated into the show, creating an immersive experience within the arena. Also, a popstar booth will further engage fans on site at Baclays Arena.

To mark the fact that the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 are a truly unforgettable event, fans can choose from a broad range of official merchandising items, including hoodies, t-shirts, and scarfs. And the official SELECT balls for the new 2026/27 season will already be available for purchase, too.

Winamax EHF Finals 2026

Saturday 30 May, semi-finals:

12:30 CEST: Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)

15:30 CEST: MT Melsungen (GER) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

Sunday 31 May, medal matches:

15:00 CEST: 3/4 placement match

18:00 CEST: final

main image © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff