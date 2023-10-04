Cindric's Bucharest adventure: “The whole team has great potential”
Luka Cindric has come a long way since his beginnings. From Ogulin, Senj and Karlovac to Metalurg and Vardar 1961. The young kid from Croatia always dreamt of playing for Barça, and after some amazing years with Vardar and the EHF Champions League title, his childhood wish came true in 2019.
“I am proud of everything I achieved in Barcelona and have only great memories,” says Luka Cindric. And he should be. The centre back spent four years with the Spanish powerhouse, won two EHF Champions League trophies, the IHF Super Globe and almost every trophy possible in Spain.
However, his Spanish adventure came to an end. There were a lot of rumours going around about whether or not he would stay at Barça, but Cindric found a new club in the summer of 2023 - HC Dinamo Bucuresti.
The Romanian side have built a strong team under the guidance of head coach Xavi Pascual and are marked as one of the favourites in the EHF European League Men this season. If you ask Cindric, his former Barça coach Pascual was one of the reasons why he decided to move to the Romanian capital.
“Yes, he was one of the main reasons I decided to join Dinamo Bucuresti. I know him very well and how he is working as a coach. I liked the project behind it. I am sure we can achieve great things with him leading us. And so far, I am really enjoying it here,” adds Cindric.
As well as Cindric, Dinamo Bucuresti welcomed Vladimir Cupara from Telekom Veszprem, Miklós Rosta from MOL-Pick Szeged, Aleksandar Cenic from Barça and four domestic players, Daniel Stancicuc, Tudor Daniel Bugulet, Alin Cozmaciuc and Ionut Alecu.
“I think the whole team has a great potential and a lot of room for improvement. If we continue to work hard I think we can create a top team for the European competitions,” believes Cindric.
This will be the first time in ten years we will not see the Croatian international in the top tier competition but Luka Cindric is eager to start his EHF European League Men journey with his new side.
“The EHF European League is getting stronger each year and if you ask me, there are teams who could compete against the best teams in the EHF Champions League. I am looking forward to new challenges and fighting for new victories,” says Cindric.
The Romanian champions are also coming back to the second tier competition after two years away. While they failed to progress further than the group phase in the 2020/21 season, this time around Dinamo have strong objectives in mind. Two seasons of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and reaching the play-offs in the 2022/23 season will give Dinamo an additional push alongside experienced players in the squad.
“Our first goal is to win everything we can in Romania, especially win the domestic league. When it comes to the European competitions, I would like to secure an EHF Finals place. But we know that is not going to be as easy,” explains the 30-year-old Croatian.
Dinamo Bucuresti start their new adventure in a demanding group G together with current champions Füchse Berlin, French side Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc HB and newcomers HC Izvidac. The European season will not be easy, but that goes for their opponents, too. With one of the best fanbases in Romania, Dinamo Arena will be hard to conquer.
“I don't think there is an easy opponent in the group. All of those teams have their own qualities and we have to give our best in each game. I think maybe Berlin is the favourite to win the group but we will see,” concludes Cindric.