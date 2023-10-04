Cindric's Bucharest adventure: “The whole team has great potential”

“I am proud of everything I achieved in Barcelona and have only great memories,” says Luka Cindric. And he should be. The centre back spent four years with the Spanish powerhouse, won two EHF Champions League trophies, the IHF Super Globe and almost every trophy possible in Spain.

However, his Spanish adventure came to an end. There were a lot of rumours going around about whether or not he would stay at Barça, but Cindric found a new club in the summer of 2023 - HC Dinamo Bucuresti.

The Romanian side have built a strong team under the guidance of head coach Xavi Pascual and are marked as one of the favourites in the EHF European League Men this season. If you ask Cindric, his former Barça coach Pascual was one of the reasons why he decided to move to the Romanian capital.

“Yes, he was one of the main reasons I decided to join Dinamo Bucuresti. I know him very well and how he is working as a coach. I liked the project behind it. I am sure we can achieve great things with him leading us. And so far, I am really enjoying it here,” adds Cindric.

As well as Cindric, Dinamo Bucuresti welcomed Vladimir Cupara from Telekom Veszprem, Miklós Rosta from MOL-Pick Szeged, Aleksandar Cenic from Barça and four domestic players, Daniel Stancicuc, Tudor Daniel Bugulet, Alin Cozmaciuc and Ionut Alecu.

“I think the whole team has a great potential and a lot of room for improvement. If we continue to work hard I think we can create a top team for the European competitions,” believes Cindric.