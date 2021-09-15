Live blog: Aalborg, Kiel open new season with commanding away wins
The EHF Champions League Men has returned to action this week with the start of the group phase of the 2021/22 season.
The match schedule includes all four group A games on Wednesday evening and the four group B games, including the Match of the Week between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Barça, on Thursday.
- eight matches in round 1 of the 2021/22 group phase
- all matches in group A played on Wednesday: Montpellier vs Szeged (29:29) and Elverum vs Vardar (27:27) end in a draw, Kiel win at Brest (33:30) and Aalborg at Zagreb (34:24)
- the four group B matches are on Thursday: Veszprém vs PSG, Motor vs Porto, Dinamo vs Kielce (all at 18:45 CEST), MOTW Flensburg vs Barça (at 20:45 CEST)
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday
23:15
23:10
The first four games of the new season are done and dusted. Here are the best pictures:
22:59
Read how Aalborg defeated Zagreb by 10 goals in the last game of the season's opening day:
22:21
This is exactly the start to their season Aalborg were hoping for.
They needed about 25 minutes to get the better of Zagreb, but once they were on top, Aalborg were flying, led by Sebastian Barthold's nine from nine. A 10-goal away win is more than Stefan Madsen's team could have asked for tonight.
This match leaves a lot of question marks over Zagreb. While they showed clear improvement in the recent SEHA League, they kind of collapsed tonight after a decent start to the game. Ivica Obrvan's team found no answer when Aalborg stepped up a gear.
Aalborg have beaten Zagreb by 10 goals before, but never in Croatia. Their duels in Zagreb have always been close with one-goals wins... until tonight.
22:15 | RESULT
- HC PPD Zagreb vs Aalborg Håndbold 24:34 (14:18)
22:11
Aalborg coach Stefan Madsen likes what he sees:
22:04
The drums from the Croatian fans in the stands have been silenced. Zagreb are more than 10 goals behind (!) against Aalborg with 10 minutes on the clock...
21:59
21:53
Looks like it is all going Aalborg's way tonight, despite this:
21:31
Signing Ivan Cupic, Zagreb thought they had bought a right wing...:
21:26
Solid first half from the 2020/21 finalists. There was not much between them for 25 minutes, but a 4:1 run earns Aalborg a commanding lead over Zagreb at the break.
Sebastian Barthold leading the way for the guests with a flawless five from five.
21:21 | HALF-TIME
- HC PPD Zagreb vs Aalborg Håndbold 14:18
21:08
This is the third season in a row that Zagreb and Aalborg are sharing a group in the EHF Champions League.
While both teams won their respective home game in 2019/20, Aalborg won both confrontations in 2020/21. However, the match in Zagreb, in September 2020, went to the wire and the eventual finalists came away with a narrow 27:26 win after trailing by three goals (15:12) at half-time.
21:04
The 2020/21 runners-up have opened their account:
20:35
In 10 minutes' time the last match of the 2021/22 opening night starts, as Zagreb host Aalborg.
An intriguing match-up. Zagreb had an EHF Champions League campaign to forget last season, losing each and every match. They have made a fresh start in the off-season and look ready for better times, with a new coach and a bunch of new players.
And Aalborg... wow, what a season they have had! The Danish adventure only ended in the final against Barça last June. The squad has seen some changes, most notably with the arrival of Aron Pálmarsson - but he is out injured for tonight's game. The question is whether Aalborg can cement their status as EHF FINAL4 contenders this season, starting tonight in Croatia.
20:33
One point against Szeged is not what Montpellier coach Patrice Canayer hoped for:
We are very disappointed with the result, we were leading by three goals with four, five minutes to play. But probably over the whole match it was a fair result.
20:22
Wow, how fast did that go?! The first three matches of the new season are already over and 2020 champions Kiel are the only team of the six involved to grab two points.
Kiel led Brest by up to six goals (25:19) in the second half but the hosts did well to claw their way back into the game, reducing the deficit to just two (32:30) before Sander Sagosen hammered in the last goal to end any doubts about the final result.
Elsewhere, Elverum and Vardar share the points (27:27), just like they did when meeting just seven months ago in Skopje. And Montpellier and Szeged keep their perfect balance intact, adding a 29:29 draw to their already even head-to-head record.
Something tells me this group A could be really, really close when it comes to the fight for play-off tickets...
... but we will leave that for later, round 1 has just started!
20:19 | RESULTS
- Elverum Handball vs HC Vardar 1961 27:27 (13:13)
- Montpellier Handball vs Pick Szeged 29:29 (14:15)
- HC Meshkov Brest vs THW Kiel 30:33 (15:18)
20:14
Brest have started to close the gap on Kiel - and saves like these certainly help:
20:09
Fair to say Niclas Ekberg is having a dream start into the new season. Already on 11 goals and counting for Kiel tonight...
20:04
19:53
New to Szeged, but not new to the EHF Champions League of course:
19:40
Just great to have EHF Champions League action back on a Wednesday night! Now let's see what happens in the second half.
The biggest half-time lead was for Kiel (18:15 in Brest) and EHF journalist Kevin Domas picked the German champions as the top team in the pre-season power ranking.
19:31
Just picking it up where he left it last season:
19:22 | HALF-TIME
- Elverum Handball vs HC Vardar 1961 13:13
- Montpellier Handball vs Pick Szeged 14:15
- HC Meshkov Brest vs THW Kiel 15:18
19:08
First one of the season for the 2018 champions:
19:05
Halfway through the first half, all matches are close. Kiel (in Brest) and Szeged (in Montpellier) have a small lead, Elverum and Vardar are level.
Looking at the head-to-head stats, Kiel have won seven of their previous eight matches against Brest, but lost the last one - 33:30 in Brest in February 2020.
Montpellier and Szeged are completely level after 11 matches, with five wins each and one draw.
And Vardar and Elverum played each other as recent as in February 2021. With both matches taking place in Skopje, Vardar had one win and one draw in the teams' only two previous meetings.
18:59
Nice one for a starter:
18:48
A quick reminder that you can watch all three games live at the same time on EHFTV. Open one match, then click on that rectangle icon (second to the right), and you can drag and drop more matches to your screen. Enjoy!
18:45
The party has started!
18:32
Completing the trio of matches with an 18:45 CEST throw-off time is Elverum vs Vardar. Both had a difficult 2020/21 season, crashing out in the play-offs with no chance to advance against eventual champions Barça and Veszprém, respectively.
A win for either team tonight would certainly boost hopes for a better season.
18:21
Also starting at 18:45 CEST is Brest vs Kiel.
The home team got a taste of what it is like to get deep into the EHF Champions League as they reached the quarter-final last season. With a new coach on the bench, can Meshkov take the next step this time?
And Kiel won the delayed the EHF FINAL4 2020 last December, but failed to make it to the 2021 edition in Cologne a few months later. Their squad is basically unchanged compared to last season, so you have to have them high on your pre-season list of favourites once again.
18:12
We start with three games at 18:45 CEST which all have their own appeal.
Look at Montpellier vs Szeged: the 2018 champions are returning after a year in the EHF European League and the French side, still led by evergreen coach Patrice Canayer, are eager to do well.
And the Hungarian side are coming off a European season to forget - but a great domestic campaign, as they beat Veszprém to the Hungarian title.
Who gets the better start in the new EHF Champions League season?
18:03
The clock is ticking and we have just over 40 minutes left before the new season starts in France, Belarus, and Norway.
17:58
17:45
We all had to wait nearly 14 weeks for the EHF Champions League Men to break into action again... Well, tonight the wait is over as the season 2021/22 is just about to begin!
Welcome to the live blog for the opening round of the group phase. We are going to guide you through all eight matches on Wednesday and Thursday, which have been nicely spread over both days, with the group A action taking place tonight and the throw-off of group B happening tomorrow.
So this our schedule for tonight: