Nice one for a starter:

A quick reminder that you can watch all three games live at the same time on EHFTV. Open one match, then click on that rectangle icon (second to the right), and you can drag and drop more matches to your screen. Enjoy!

The party has started!

Completing the trio of matches with an 18:45 CEST throw-off time is Elverum vs Vardar. Both had a difficult 2020/21 season, crashing out in the play-offs with no chance to advance against eventual champions Barça and Veszprém, respectively.

A win for either team tonight would certainly boost hopes for a better season.

Also starting at 18:45 CEST is Brest vs Kiel.

The home team got a taste of what it is like to get deep into the EHF Champions League as they reached the quarter-final last season. With a new coach on the bench, can Meshkov take the next step this time?

And Kiel won the delayed the EHF FINAL4 2020 last December, but failed to make it to the 2021 edition in Cologne a few months later. Their squad is basically unchanged compared to last season, so you have to have them high on your pre-season list of favourites once again.

We start with three games at 18:45 CEST which all have their own appeal.

Look at Montpellier vs Szeged: the 2018 champions are returning after a year in the EHF European League and the French side, still led by evergreen coach Patrice Canayer, are eager to do well.

And the Hungarian side are coming off a European season to forget - but a great domestic campaign, as they beat Veszprém to the Hungarian title.

Who gets the better start in the new EHF Champions League season?

The clock is ticking and we have just over 40 minutes left before the new season starts in France, Belarus, and Norway.

Maybe you fancy taking our expert quiz in the meantime?!

The best way to get up to date on what is happening in round 1 is reading our preview with bullet-point style info on all eight games: