Kielce vs Zagreb is also Bellahcene vs Mandic, a duel between two goalkeepers that are enjoying a breakthrough season in Europe's topflight:

There is more at stake in the other match starting at 18:45 CET, Kiel against Zagreb. Kiel will lock up the No. 1 position if they get at least a point (or, if Aalborg do not beat Kielce in one of the late matches today). And Zagreb are as strong as I haven't seen them for quite a few seasons now. They are even in with a – OK, rather small – chance to finish group A in third place, meaning they would take on the sixth-ranked team from group B in the play-offs.

No matter tonight's result in the Wunderino Arena, Kiel have had already reason to celebrate this week. Team captain Domagoj Duvnjak has been named Athlete of the Year in the city of Kiel!

With all decisions in group B only happening on Thursday, I will leave our coverage of that group on the live blog for tomorrow, including that epic MOTW between Veszprém and Magdeburg.

Group A is a bit more straightforward, as we know the two teams advancing straight to the quarter-finals – Kiel and Aalborg – and the four teams going into the play-offs – PSG, Kielce, Zagreb, and Szeged. So it's all about the final group standings tonight, which determine the next opponent in the knockout phase.

But first, let's look at two teams who end their European journey tonight: Kolstad and Pelister. The Norwegian debutants had an up-and-down campaign, and I was a bit surprised by their early elimination from the play-off race, recalling their impressive wins over Kiel and PSG. I even re-embed an old Twitter post from last November here, suggesting Kolstad might have the best offensive trio of the competition...

Anyway, Kolstad will want to leave their first EHF Champions League season on a high, against a team that is still seeking their very first point after 13 rounds...

Usually, I refer you to just the round preview here (written by EHF journalists Kevin Domas and Björn Pazen), but since this is the last round of the group phase, we have an overview of calculations pointing out what teams need in order to reach the quarter-finals or play-offs, or earn a higher ranking in the final group standings: