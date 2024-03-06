20240306

LIVE BLOG: Last round has started in Kiel and Trondheim

06 March 2024, 17:45

The group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 concludes with round 14 this week as group A plays to a finish on Wednesday and group B on Thursday, highlighted by the MOTW between Telekom Veszprém HC and SC Magdeburg with direct entry into the quarter-finals at stake.

 

Wednesday 6 March

18:55

Interesting start in Kiel, where Zagreb sneakily go 2:0 up, but then concede six straight goals... Eight minutes played and Kiel are 6:2 up, time for a first Croatian team timeout.

18:40

Five minutes and we throw off round 14 in Kiel and Trondheim! Remember you can watch all games live on EHFTV (or on a local broadcaster in your region).

18:23

Kielce vs Zagreb is also Bellahcene vs Mandic, a duel between two goalkeepers that are enjoying a breakthrough season in Europe's topflight:

18:16

There is more at stake in the other match starting at 18:45 CET, Kiel against Zagreb. Kiel will lock up the No. 1 position if they get at least a point (or, if Aalborg do not beat Kielce in one of the late matches today). And Zagreb are as strong as I haven't seen them for quite a few seasons now. They are even in with a – OK, rather small – chance to finish group A in third place, meaning they would take on the sixth-ranked team from group B in the play-offs.

No matter tonight's result in the Wunderino Arena, Kiel have had already reason to celebrate this week. Team captain Domagoj Duvnjak has been named Athlete of the Year in the city of Kiel!

18:04

With all decisions in group B only happening on Thursday, I will leave our coverage of that group on the live blog for tomorrow, including that epic MOTW between Veszprém and Magdeburg.

Group A is a bit more straightforward, as we know the two teams advancing straight to the quarter-finals – Kiel and Aalborg – and the four teams going into the play-offs – PSG, Kielce, Zagreb, and Szeged. So it's all about the final group standings tonight, which determine the next opponent in the knockout phase.

But first, let's look at two teams who end their European journey tonight: Kolstad and Pelister. The Norwegian debutants had an up-and-down campaign, and I was a bit surprised by their early elimination from the play-off race, recalling their impressive wins over Kiel and PSG. I even re-embed an old Twitter post from last November here, suggesting Kolstad might have the best offensive trio of the competition...

Anyway, Kolstad will want to leave their first EHF Champions League season on a high, against a team that is still seeking their very first point after 13 rounds... 

17:49

Usually, I refer you to just the round preview here (written by EHF journalists Kevin Domas and Björn Pazen), but since this is the last round of the group phase, we have an overview of calculations pointing out what teams need in order to reach the quarter-finals or play-offs, or earn a higher ranking in the final group standings:

17:45

One more round and the group phase is done and dusted... welcome to the live blog covering round 14 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24!

As usual, we have eight matches this week and they couldn't be spread more nicely: all four group A games are scheduled for tonight, while group B plays to a finish on Thursday.

Here is the full match schedule with the first matches throwing off in an hour's time:

