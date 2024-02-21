20:24
In Denmark Aleks Vlah led Aalborg offensively with five goals as the hosts snatched a five-goal win against Szeged. Omar Ingi Magnusson and Lukas Mertens, on the other hand, netted eight each helping Magdeburg secure a ten-goal win in Celje!
20:20
A splendid display helps Milos Kos secure the MOTW MVP title as Zagreb dominantly cruises through Norway. Morales and Kos scored five each for the guests, while Simen Ulstad Lyse netted six for Kolstad. This win helps Zagreb widen the gap to three points between themselves and Kolstad with two games left to play until the end of the group phase.
20:18 FULL TIME
20:16
Big moment with Kolstad cutting the gap, but Karpo Sirotic shows class and nerves of steel.
20:11
Zagreb has managed to pick up the tempo in the last few minutes, with Ante Grbavac' saves boosting them with confidence, and are cruising towards a big win in Norway being nine goals up with three minutes to go!
In Denmark, hosts have managed to turn the game around and are currently four goals ahead (29:25), while Magdeburg at the moment leads by eight in Slovenia (27:35).
20:03
Simen Ulstad Lyse is looking unstoppable in these moments for Kolstad firing and scoring at will as Kolstad slowly closes the gap. At the moment it's 23:28 in favor of the guests with eight and a half minutes left to play.
19:57
Zagreb defense is looking impressive in this one, but even when something gets by it - it doesn't go past Matej Mandic! Croatian national team goalkeeper is shining with 10 saves, stopping over 35% of shots heading his way.
19:53
In Denmark, Aalborg and Szeged are level at the moment (20:20), while Celje managed to cut the gap to only two goals (22:24). Tim Cokan is leading their comeback offensively. He's got five goals.
19:45
After extending the gap to ten to start the second half, Zagreb against have a +8 lead in Kolstad (15:23). Kolstad have clearly decided to pick up the tempo in the second in order to overcome the deficit, but it has not helped them close the gap.
19:38
Second half is on!
19:30
In the MOTW, Zagreb are looking amazing so far despite arriving to Norway without two key players - Luka Lovre Klarica and Zvonimir Srna. Yoel Cuni Morales is leading them with five goals, while Matej Mandic has six saves so far. Their defense is also looking really well led by experienced Jakov Gojun in the middle. It's going to be a long road ahead of Kolstad if they want to turn things around in the second half!
Mario Sostaric has six goals so far as Szeged leads in Denmark. Aleks Vlah and Buster Juul netted three each for Aalborg in the first. Magdeburg's amazing offensive transition was, on the other hand, on display in the first half of the game in Celje where they scored 18 goals so far.
19:25 HALF TIME
19:22
Ten goal difference for Zagreb in Norway (8:18)! Matej Mandic is looking absolutely incredible once again between the posts for the guests, just like Yoel Cuni Morales, which is a lot like in the reverse fixture in Croatia. Two minutes left until the break.
19:16
Yoel Cuni Morales led Zagreb scorers with eight in the reverse fixture in Croatia, and he seems to be in just the right form so far in this one with four including this one.
19:10
Guests are on fire so far in the opening three games of the round. Apart from Norway, in Slovenia we've got Magdeburg who are 9:11 ahead, and in Denmark Szeged has a four-goal lead (8:12) at the moment.
19:05
Splendid opening from Zagreb helps them widen the gap to 5:11 midway through the first. They are looking rock-solid on the defensive side of the court, and are playing patiently on offense. Yoel Cuni Morales has four goals.
18:58
In Denmark and Slovenia, it's 4:4 (Aalborg v. Szeged, and Celje v. Magdeburg).
18:55
It's 3:5 for Zagreb. Two saves for Matej Mandic, and two goals for Milos Kos so far. Adrian Aalberg netted two for Kolstad.
18:48
Three minutes in, Zagreb has a 0:2 lead in Norway with Kos and Walczak finding a way through to Kolstad's net early on!
18:45
We're ready, and the games are on!
18:35
With about ten minutes left until the opening whistles in Celje, Aalborg and Trondheim, players are slowly finishing their warm-ups. And here are the photos!