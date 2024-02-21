2024

LIVE BLOG: Wisla ahead with ten minutes left to play; Zagreb wins MOTW

21 February 2024, 20:30

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 has arrived at the business end of its group phase with round 12 this week, highlighted by the Match of the Week in Norway on Wednesday at 18:45 CET between Kolstad Handball and HC Zagreb, two clubs hoping to secure a play-off spot in group A.

 

Wednesday 21 February

22:02

14 saves for Jastrzebski as Wisla opens the gap to four goals with ten minutes left to play! Montpellier is going to need a late push to get back into this one!

21:56

Two-goal lead for Wisla midway through the second (16:14). 

21:42

Two-goal lead to start the half for Wisla Plock (13:11). Marcel Jastrzebski keeps up. 

21:32

21:25

In a tight game, Marcel Jastrzebski has nine saves for Orlen Wisla Plock helping his team be level at the half. Karlsson, Fernandez and Skube on the other side netted two each for Montpellier. 

21:22 HALF TIME

ORLEN WISLA PLOCK - MONTPELLIER HB 10:10

21:18

Two goals for Daszek, Lucin and Serdio as Wisla overtakes the lead at 10:8. Marcel Jastrzebski has eight saves. 

21:12

21:03

We can't let this pass go unseen. 

20:55

An early 4:5 lead for Montpellier in Poland against Wisla. Two goals for Sebastian Karlsson so far. 

20:45

The game in Poland is on! Montpellier will have the first possession.

20:34

And here is what the MOTW MVP Milos Kos had to say after the game!

This feels really good. We were aware how hard this game is going to be coming here, but I feel like we've displayed a really high level of handball today deservedly winning the game in the end. We've started it off amazingly - attack and defense were functioning incredibly well, and our goalkeeper Mandic was there to back us up. Later on we've slowed down a bit, but in the end we've once again managed to prove what we're made of taking a big and important win here today in Norway.
Milos Kos
Left back, HC Zagreb

20:30

As we're slowly turning towards Plock, and our final match of the day, it's time to check out some of the best photos from Trondheim, Celje and Aalborg!

20:24

In Denmark Aleks Vlah led Aalborg offensively with five goals as the hosts snatched a five-goal win against Szeged. Omar Ingi Magnusson and Lukas Mertens, on the other hand, netted eight each helping Magdeburg secure a ten-goal win in Celje!

20:20

A splendid display helps Milos Kos secure the MOTW MVP title as Zagreb dominantly cruises through Norway. Morales and Kos scored five each for the guests, while Simen Ulstad Lyse netted six for Kolstad. This win helps Zagreb widen the gap to three points between themselves and Kolstad with two games left to play until the end of the group phase. 

20:18 FULL TIME

KOLSTAD HANDBALL - HC ZAGREB 25:34

AALBORG HANDBOLD - OTP-BANK PICK SZEGED 31:26

RK CELJE PIVOVARNA LAŠKO - SC MAGDEBURG 27:37

20:16

Big moment with Kolstad cutting the gap, but Karpo Sirotic shows class and nerves of steel. 

20:11

Zagreb has managed to pick up the tempo in the last few minutes, with Ante Grbavac' saves boosting them with confidence, and are cruising towards a big win in Norway being nine goals up with three minutes to go!

In Denmark, hosts have managed to turn the game around and are currently four goals ahead (29:25), while Magdeburg at the moment leads by eight in Slovenia (27:35). 

20:03

Simen Ulstad Lyse is looking unstoppable in these moments for Kolstad firing and scoring at will as Kolstad slowly closes the gap. At the moment it's 23:28 in favor of the guests with eight and a half minutes left to play. 

19:57

Zagreb defense is looking impressive in this one, but even when something gets by it - it doesn't go past Matej Mandic! Croatian national team goalkeeper is shining with 10 saves, stopping over 35% of shots heading his way. 

19:53

In Denmark, Aalborg and Szeged are level at the moment (20:20), while Celje managed to cut the gap to only two goals (22:24). Tim Cokan is leading their comeback offensively. He's got five goals. 

19:45

After extending the gap to ten to start the second half, Zagreb against have a +8 lead in Kolstad (15:23). Kolstad have clearly decided to pick up the tempo in the second in order to overcome the deficit, but it has not helped them close the gap. 

19:38

Second half is on!

19:30

In the MOTW, Zagreb are looking amazing so far despite arriving to Norway without two key players - Luka Lovre Klarica and Zvonimir Srna. Yoel Cuni Morales is leading them with five goals, while Matej Mandic has six saves so far. Their defense is also looking really well led by experienced Jakov Gojun in the middle. It's going to be a long road ahead of Kolstad if they want to turn things around in the second half!

Mario Sostaric has six goals so far as Szeged leads in Denmark. Aleks Vlah and Buster Juul netted three each for Aalborg in the first. Magdeburg's amazing offensive transition was, on the other hand, on display in the first half of the game in Celje where they scored 18 goals so far. 

19:25 HALF TIME

KOLSTAD HANDBALL - HC ZAGREB 10:18

AALBORG HANDBOLD - OTP-BANK PICK SZEGED 14:16

RK CELJE PIVOVARNA LAŠKO - SC MAGDEBURG 12:18

19:22

Ten goal difference for Zagreb in Norway (8:18)! Matej Mandic is looking absolutely incredible once again between the posts for the guests, just like Yoel Cuni Morales, which is a lot like in the reverse fixture in Croatia. Two minutes left until the break. 

19:16

Yoel Cuni Morales led Zagreb scorers with eight in the reverse fixture in Croatia, and he seems to be in just the right form so far in this one with four including this one. 

19:10

Guests are on fire so far in the opening three games of the round. Apart from Norway, in Slovenia we've got Magdeburg who are 9:11 ahead, and in Denmark Szeged has a four-goal lead (8:12) at the moment. 

19:05

Splendid opening from Zagreb helps them widen the gap to 5:11 midway through the first. They are looking rock-solid on the defensive side of the court, and are playing patiently on offense. Yoel Cuni Morales has four goals. 

18:58

In Denmark and Slovenia, it's 4:4 (Aalborg v. Szeged, and Celje v. Magdeburg). 

18:55

It's 3:5 for Zagreb. Two saves for Matej Mandic, and two goals for Milos Kos so far. Adrian Aalberg netted two for Kolstad. 

18:48

Three minutes in, Zagreb has a 0:2 lead in Norway with Kos and Walczak finding a way through to Kolstad's net early on! 

18:45

We're ready, and the games are on!

18:35

With about ten minutes left until the opening whistles in Celje, Aalborg and Trondheim, players are slowly finishing their warm-ups. And here are the photos!

18:20

Sigvaldi Gudjonsson led all scorers in the reverse fixture in Zagreb with 11 goals. He proved to be in great shaping following the winter break netting eight goals in the last round against Szeged, and it will be interesting to see whether Zagreb have managed to find a way to slow him down. 

18:10

Eleven rounds into the season, Kolstad lost only two games at home so far with Aalborg and Kielce being the only two teams that have manage to outplay the Norwegian side in Trondheim. Sagosen & Co. are surely eager to keep it that way after today's match as well!

''Now we have a match which will most likely be decisive for making it through to the knock-out stage of the EHF Champions League and that tells us something about how important this match will be. We have delivered some good performances in Trondheim Spektrum earlier, and we want to continue with that. We will show our best side to the local spectators, we love them!'', added Gabriel Setterblom

18:05

As he is dealing with back problems, Nenad Sostaric will not be leading Zagreb from the bench until the end of the season with his assistant Andrija Nikolic taking over the head-coaching duties. Nikolic knows how hard it will be to achieve a positive result in Norway knowing that the hosts will be extra motivated following the 11 goal loss from Zagreb. Apart from that, Croatians won't be able to count on two important players in this one - Zvonimir Srna and Luka Lovre Klarica. 

''We managed to beat them by a huge margin in Zagreb, but we are aware how good of a team they have. It is an important match for both of us, and we know we will have to be much better than we were against Aalborg if we want to secure points in this one. We know of their strengths and weaknesses, and we will try to work on them, deliver the best possible outing, and hope for the best in the end'', concluded Nikolic

17:55

If you want to learn everything about our MOTW - look no further! Our Media Guide has everything you need to know and more! Here are some of the most interesting features!

• At home, Zagreb won the reverse fixture against Kolstad 31:20, which marked the biggest CL victory for
the Croatian side since October 2012.

• Zagreb are playing their record 30th CL season; Kolstad are in their first-ever CL campaign.

• Zagreb, four-time CL finalists in the 1990s, last played in the knockout phase in 2018/19, when they
lost in the Last 16 to eventual champions HC Vardar.

• Zagreb have conceded the fewest goals of all 16 teams in the group phase this season: 289; however,
they have also scored just 289 goals, the second-lowest number after HC Eurofarm Pelister (255).

• Kolstad’s Icelandic top scorer Sigvaldi Gudjonsson is the only non-Norwegian player in their squad, while 
Zagreb’s squad includes six more nationalities besides Croatian: Bosnian, Cuban, Polish, Russian, Serbian, and Slovenian.

• Sander Sagosen is the only CL winner playing for Kolstad, after triumphing with THW Kiel in 2020.

17:45

We've got only an hour left until the opening whistle of the opening three games of the day, which means it's time to officially welcome you to our live coverage of the new Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase round! One of the three games that we're opening the day with is the MOTW in which Kolstad will host Zagreb, so without further ado - let's get started!

17:01

Apart from the clashes in Trondheim and Celje, there is another match scheduled for 18:45 CET: Aalborg against Szeged. Aalborg will formally lock up their play-off spot in group A if they win tonight. Not that Aalborg were in need of any extra motivation: they lost the reverse fixture in Hungary 34:27, and they are coming off a 32:29 defeat in the Danish cup final against GOG last weekend...

Backed by their home crowd, Aalborg are going for the win:

16:48

What a start of round 12 we have in prospect, with the all-important MOTW between Kolstad and Zagreb right in the first timeslot, with throw-off in less than two hours from now. Of course, we will get you up to date on that clash soon.

And at the same time, we have defending champions Magdeburg in action for their group B visit at Celje. With the Slovenian hosts yet on zero points this group phase, Magdeburg are strong favorites to add two more points to their tally ahead of their clashes with Barça and Veszprém in the last two rounds, when the quarter-finals tickets are at stake.

16:37

There is no better way to get yourself prepared for two nights of EHF Champions League excitement than strolling through the round preview from EHF journalist Kevin Domas :

16:30

Good afternoon, and welcome to the live blog for round 12 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League!

A week ago, Europe's topflight returned to action after its two-month break and meanwhile we are heading full speed towards the end of the group phase. As usual, we have eight promising encounters coming up, nicely divided between this evening and Thursday night.

Here is the full schedule:

 

