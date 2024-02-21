18:20

Sigvaldi Gudjonsson led all scorers in the reverse fixture in Zagreb with 11 goals. He proved to be in great shaping following the winter break netting eight goals in the last round against Szeged, and it will be interesting to see whether Zagreb have managed to find a way to slow him down.

18:10

Eleven rounds into the season, Kolstad lost only two games at home so far with Aalborg and Kielce being the only two teams that have manage to outplay the Norwegian side in Trondheim. Sagosen & Co. are surely eager to keep it that way after today's match as well!

''Now we have a match which will most likely be decisive for making it through to the knock-out stage of the EHF Champions League and that tells us something about how important this match will be. We have delivered some good performances in Trondheim Spektrum earlier, and we want to continue with that. We will show our best side to the local spectators, we love them!'', added Gabriel Setterblom.

18:05

As he is dealing with back problems, Nenad Sostaric will not be leading Zagreb from the bench until the end of the season with his assistant Andrija Nikolic taking over the head-coaching duties. Nikolic knows how hard it will be to achieve a positive result in Norway knowing that the hosts will be extra motivated following the 11 goal loss from Zagreb. Apart from that, Croatians won't be able to count on two important players in this one - Zvonimir Srna and Luka Lovre Klarica.



''We managed to beat them by a huge margin in Zagreb, but we are aware how good of a team they have. It is an important match for both of us, and we know we will have to be much better than we were against Aalborg if we want to secure points in this one. We know of their strengths and weaknesses, and we will try to work on them, deliver the best possible outing, and hope for the best in the end'', concluded Nikolic.

17:55

If you want to learn everything about our MOTW - look no further! Our Media Guide has everything you need to know and more! Here are some of the most interesting features!





• At home, Zagreb won the reverse fixture against Kolstad 31:20, which marked the biggest CL victory for

the Croatian side since October 2012.



• Zagreb are playing their record 30th CL season; Kolstad are in their first-ever CL campaign.



• Zagreb, four-time CL finalists in the 1990s, last played in the knockout phase in 2018/19, when they

lost in the Last 16 to eventual champions HC Vardar.



• Zagreb have conceded the fewest goals of all 16 teams in the group phase this season: 289; however,

they have also scored just 289 goals, the second-lowest number after HC Eurofarm Pelister (255).



• Kolstad’s Icelandic top scorer Sigvaldi Gudjonsson is the only non-Norwegian player in their squad, while

Zagreb’s squad includes six more nationalities besides Croatian: Bosnian, Cuban, Polish, Russian, Serbian, and Slovenian.



• Sander Sagosen is the only CL winner playing for Kolstad, after triumphing with THW Kiel in 2020.





17:45

We've got only an hour left until the opening whistle of the opening three games of the day, which means it's time to officially welcome you to our live coverage of the new Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase round! One of the three games that we're opening the day with is the MOTW in which Kolstad will host Zagreb, so without further ado - let's get started!

17:01

Apart from the clashes in Trondheim and Celje, there is another match scheduled for 18:45 CET: Aalborg against Szeged. Aalborg will formally lock up their play-off spot in group A if they win tonight. Not that Aalborg were in need of any extra motivation: they lost the reverse fixture in Hungary 34:27, and they are coming off a 32:29 defeat in the Danish cup final against GOG last weekend...

Backed by their home crowd, Aalborg are going for the win:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalborg Håndbold (@aalborghaandbold)

16:48

What a start of round 12 we have in prospect, with the all-important MOTW between Kolstad and Zagreb right in the first timeslot, with throw-off in less than two hours from now. Of course, we will get you up to date on that clash soon.

And at the same time, we have defending champions Magdeburg in action for their group B visit at Celje. With the Slovenian hosts yet on zero points this group phase, Magdeburg are strong favorites to add two more points to their tally ahead of their clashes with Barça and Veszprém in the last two rounds, when the quarter-finals tickets are at stake.

16:37

There is no better way to get yourself prepared for two nights of EHF Champions League excitement than strolling through the round preview from EHF journalist Kevin Domas :