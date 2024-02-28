18:13

GOG's head coach Mikkel Voigt is perfectly aware of the tough task that lies ahead.

"We are fighting for four points in the last two rounds so that we can secure our further progress in the tournament and at the same time we want to finish as high up in the table as possible. Wisla Plock is probably the European club we have faced the most in the last five years, so we know it will be difficult on Wednesday, even though we are at home, but we will definitely go for the victory."

Voigt's counterpart Xavi Sabate responded:

"We have faced GOG a number of times in recent years. We have never won there yet, neither have they won here until recently. We know that GOG has young and talented players in their ranks, some of whom were on the Danish national team at the last European Championships, where they stood on the second step of the podium. We are also aware that they present very fast and quality handball. Despite all of this, we are going to Denmark with the intention of getting something positive out of it."

18:05

As far as GOG and Plock are concerned, the Danish side have already booked their play-offs ticket in fifth place of group B with 10 points. The Poles are sixth with eight points, while Porto follow in seventh with six points.

In the previous round GOG fell in Veszprém 34:31, as opposed to Plock who beat Montpellier on home court 22:18.

The 30:26 victory in Plock was GOG's only away triumph this season so far!

18:00

Plock are ready for GOG!

Do dzieła Panowie! 🔥



Początek meczu o 18:45, transmisja w @Eurosport_PL oraz @_PlayerPL. pic.twitter.com/xsHVNtFQiR — ORLEN Wisła Płock (@SPRWisla) February 28, 2024

17:55

We've already mentioned that Szeged need a point to reach the play-offs today, but actually they could progress during this round with a loss as well. For that to happen, Kolstad would have to lose or draw at Kielce on Thursday.

This is Szeged's roster for today's match:

17:50

We're just under an hour until round 13 officially starts. As Kiel put it, clash against Szeged is their second out of three remaining finals in the group phase.

17:02

Kiel's match in Szeged promises to become a tasty encounter... Players of the German group A leaders swapped their handball jerseys for a culinary outfit recently as they showed off their cooking skills:

Trikot gegen Schürze und Ball gegen Kochutensilien getauscht – unsere Zebras machen nicht nur auf dem Spielfeld sondern auch am Herd des CHEFS CULINAR Plus-Stands eine gute Figur 💪 #WirSindKiel #NurMitEuch pic.twitter.com/pVoJ0tWQVk — THW Kiel (@thw_handball) February 26, 2024

16:48

In the early timeslot, we see group A leaders Kiel in action in Szeged. A win will guarantee the four-time champions a place in the quarter-finals. Szeged, though, will be eager to get at least a point, as that would lock up their play-off spot with a round to spare.

16:19

While we will wrap up round 13 Thursday night with the terrific MOTW between Magdeburg and Barça, let's focus on tonight's four games now. We will travel to all corners of Europe, with matches scheduled in Hungary and Denmark, and in Portugal and North Macedonia.

Aalborg, already assured of at least the play-offs, could lock up their top-two position in group A and earn direct entry into the quarter-finals with a win at Pelister (throw-off at 20:45 CET), although they would still have to wait for the result of Zagreb vs PSG on Thursday for that scenario to become reality.

If you haven't seen our Dare to Rise documentary on Aalborg goalkeeper Niklas Landin yet, you better watch it right now:

Don't call him 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻 🌟. Call him 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗧 💪 of saving 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿-𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘀 🛑✋



Find out more about him in the documentary 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗼 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗲 📺 https://t.co/ZVQxPhHOmk #ehfcl #CLM @Niklas_Landin pic.twitter.com/1tSSDQA6u8 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 27, 2024

16:06

So, the last-but-one round in the group phase is about to start. All you need to know is summarised in this round preview written by EHF journalist Björn Pazen: