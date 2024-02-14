PSG appear on track for victory as they hold a six-goal advantage at the break at Pelister.
Barça take a promising three-goal lead into the break against GOG.
Eight minutes to go before the half-time break and GOG are keeping it close against Barça. When the teams met in Spain, Barça came away with an eight-goal win in the end — one of GOG's five defeats so far in the season, alongside their five wins.
But GOG's five wins mostly came early in the season, with one victory in their last five games before the Christmas and EHF EURO break.
Overall, the head-to-head record between these sides favours Barça, perhaps unsurprisingly given their stature as the record title holders. They have won 11 of the 13 games between the two, including both quarter-final games last season. GOG only beat Barça once before, in 2008.
We hit the 15-minute mark at Eurofarm Pelister with the hosts still chasing their opponents, as PSG stay clear in front and look to be living up to the name of favourites.
As Pelister have yet to take a point this season, the French side are expected to come away with the win here. PSG have only lost to pretty big names this season, with three of their four defeats at the hands of the MOTW teams Kielce and Kiel.
PSG count three newly crowned European champions in their midst: Nikola and Luka Karabatic, as well as Elohim Prandi. But at this point in the match they are led on the score board by Spanish wing Ferran Sole, with four goals from four shots, and Polish line player Kamil Syprzak, on three from as many attempts.
Nine minutes in at GOG and the hosts have just fought back to within one after falling behind by three at the eight-minute mark as Dika Mem struck with his second goal. Barça's back court have already caused a big headache for GOG's defence, with another three goals coming from Mem's counterpart on the left, Jonathan Carlsbogard.
The home side are also facing a tough task early on at Pelister, where PSG streaked ahead to lead 5:1 and still holding a lead of a few goals.
18:45
We are officially back! Opening whistle at GOG and Eurofarm Pelister.
18:38
Throw-off of round 11 is just minutes away! Join us now on EHFTV to catch the first two games: