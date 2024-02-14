A clear lead for Montpellier at half-time in France. The French side have not only rained in goals from all over the court but have really quietened Celje's most prolific scorer, Mitija Janc. Janc, who is the second top scorer of the competition overall, has netted only one so far.

Kielce have threatened to take the lead more than once, equalising the game a couple of times since the first quarter of the match, but they could never move in front and we go to the break in the MOTW with Kiel holding the advantage.

21:12 FIRST HALF | MONTPELLIER VS CELJE 16:11

Celje's upper hand lasted six minutes before Montpellier levelled for the last time then put in a two-goal gap with three consecutive strikes from the back court. From the 19th minute to now, the 24th, the French team have recorded a 4:1 run that took the score from 12:10 to a clear 16:11 in their favour, as Celje seem to run out of power to match their hosts.

Already, all but four Montpellier players have had a shot on goal — even goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet. It looks like MHB will be able to rotate a lot as the match continues and really take advantage of their superior depth.

20:59 FIRST HALF | MOTW KIELCE VS KIEL 6:8

Kielce were strong out of the gate but Kiel have grabbed the edge now, as we pass the 13-minute mark in the MOTW.

Kiel's attack is outplaying Kielce's quite clearly, but it is not because of a great goalkeeping performance in the Polish side's goal. Back Harald Reinkind has contributed three of Kiel's goals, with no shots missed so far.

We are live with the second lot of games for this evening! Kielce are leading the scoring against Kiel, at 4:2 in the fifth minute, while it's all square at 4:4 in Montpellier.

