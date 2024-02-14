20241402

LIVE BLOG: PSG and Barça win away; Kiel with narrow edge in MOTW

14 February 2024, 18:30

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 resumes after a 10-week break with round 11 of the group phase, highlighted by the MOTW in Poland between Industria Kielce and THW Kiel on Wednesday at 20:45 CET.

 

Wednesday 14 February

21:25 HALF-TIME | MONTPELLIER VS CELJE 17:12

A clear lead for Montpellier at half-time in France. The French side have not only rained in goals from all over the court but have really quietened Celje's most prolific scorer, Mitija Janc. Janc, who is the second top scorer of the competition overall, has netted only one so far. 

21:22 HALF-TIME | MOTW KIELCE VS KIEL 15:17

Kielce have threatened to take the lead more than once, equalising the game a couple of times since the first quarter of the match, but they could never move in front and we go to the break in the MOTW with Kiel holding the advantage. 

21:12 FIRST HALF | MONTPELLIER VS CELJE 16:11

Celje's upper hand lasted six minutes before Montpellier levelled for the last time then put in a two-goal gap with three consecutive strikes from the back court. From the 19th minute to now, the 24th, the French team have recorded a 4:1 run that took the score from 12:10 to a clear 16:11 in their favour, as Celje seem to run out of power to match their hosts. 

Already, all but four Montpellier players have had a shot on goal — even goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet. It looks like MHB will be able to rotate a lot as the match continues and really take advantage of their superior depth. 

20:59 FIRST HALF | MOTW KIELCE VS KIEL 6:8

Kielce were strong out of the gate but Kiel have grabbed the edge now, as we pass the 13-minute mark in the MOTW. 

Kiel's attack is outplaying Kielce's quite clearly, but it is not because of a great goalkeeping performance in the Polish side's goal. Back Harald Reinkind has contributed three of Kiel's goals, with no shots missed so far. 

20:50

We are live with the second lot of games for this evening! Kielce are leading the scoring against Kiel, at 4:2 in the fifth minute, while it's all square at 4:4 in Montpellier. 

20:39

Time to grab your popcorn and tune in for the 20:45 games, including the MOTW! Join us EHFTV now.

20:26

The MOTW is not the only one throwing off at 20:45 CET, with Montpellier hosting Celje in a group B clash that sees the Slovenian side fighting for their first points of the season. Montpellier have an even record of five wins and five losses to count 10 points in their account and sit fourth in the group, while Celje are at the bottom of the table. 

The reverse fixture saw Montpellier win by two goals — one of their two away wins of the season. Montpellier have won four of the five previous games between the sides, with Celje's only win coming 23 years ago. 

Montpellier count no fewer than five EHF EURO 2024 champions in their squad: Goalkeepers Remi Desbonnet and Charles Bolzinger, as well as Yanis Lenne, Karl Konan and Valentin Porte. 

20:12 RESULT | GOG VS BARÇA 23:30

Barça make it five wins in a row in the top flight as they take a confident win over GOG that puts their points tally at 20, while GOG stay on 10. Emil Madsen and Melvyn Richardson both net six goals to top score the game. 

20:10 RESULT | EUROFARM PELISTER VS PSG 25:31

PSG collect an important win versus Eurofarm Pelister, led by a combined 13 goals from wing Ferran Sole and line player Kamil Syprzak. 

20:03 SECOND HALF | EUROFARM PELISTER VS PSG 20:27

Strangely enough, the score in North Macedonia is exactly the same as that in Denmark, with the away side also eyeing the two points up for grabs in their encounter. For PSG, this would be the sixth victory of the season and importantly, take them up to 13 points on the table, where they would temporarily pass Aalborg and Kielce and move into second. 

19:58 SECOND HALF | GOG VS BARÇA 20:27

Nearing the final 10 minutes, Barça are looking good to be the first team to hit 20 points this season, with what would be their 10th win in 2023/24. 

The Spanish side's scoring machine is running rampant, with plenty of rotation and almost all field players having contributed a goal or more. At the other end of the court, Emil Nielsen is contininuing with his superb form shown at the EHF EURO 2024, with a save rate of 47 per cent after 18 stops. 

On GOG's side, Matthias Dorgelo has had an oustanding half as well, recording a 43 per cent save rate with seven balls stopped. 

After playing with the Faroe Islands in Berlin in front of more than 13,000 fans, it is of course my dream to play in front of 20,000 fans in Cologne. I heard that even some fans from the Faroe Islands have already bought tickets. I hope to see them there.”
Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu
Centre back, THW Kiel

19:54

The MOTW is less than one hour away, with THW Kiel visiting Kielce. Kiel centre back Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu was one player who grabbed attention — not for the first time in his career — at the Men's EHF EURO 2024, as Faroe Islands made their debut at the final tournament. They captured the hearts of handball fans with the help of their fans and a memorable draw against Norway that was celebrated almost like a trophy. 

“Those were great moments in Berlin when everyone sang the national anthem. And in the end even people from other countries cheered us on because we were likeable outsiders. We now have arrived on the handball map — thanks to our achievements, but also thanks to our great fans,” says Skipagøtu now. 

With 33 goals this season, the 21-year-old is playing a strong first year in the top-flight competition, and hopes to help Kiel take the points tonight and stay on top of group A. With a three-goal gap over their nearest rivals, Kiel are in the running to clinch a direct spot in the quarter-finals.  

20240213 CLM Skippy Main
EHF Champions League

‘Skippy’ goes from EHF EURO heroics to MOTW excitement

MOTW FEATURE: Faroe Islands star Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu and Kiel visit Kielce on Wednesday as Europe’s top flight resumes

yesterday

19:41

Back in business on both courts, with Barça still nursing a four-goal lead over GOG and PSG also maintaining their same half-time gap versus Eurofarm Pelister, 18:12, with five minutes played in the second halves. 

20241402 GOG Barcelona 3911

19:23 FIRST HALF | EUROFARM PELISTER VS PSG 9:15

PSG appear on track for victory as they hold a six-goal advantage at the break at Pelister. 

19:22 HALF-TIME | GOG VS BARÇA 14:17

Barça take a promising three-goal lead into the break against GOG. 

19:11 FIRST HALF | GOG VS BARÇA 10:12

Eight minutes to go before the half-time break and GOG are keeping it close against Barça. When the teams met in Spain, Barça came away with an eight-goal win in the end — one of GOG's five defeats so far in the season, alongside their five wins.

But GOG's five wins mostly came early in the season, with one victory in their last five games before the Christmas and EHF EURO break. 

Overall, the head-to-head record between these sides favours Barça, perhaps unsurprisingly given their stature as the record title holders. They have won 11 of the 13 games between the two, including both quarter-final games last season. GOG only beat Barça once before, in 2008. 

19:05 FIRST HALF | EUROFARM PELISTER VS PSG 4:8 

We hit the 15-minute mark at Eurofarm Pelister with the hosts still chasing their opponents, as PSG stay clear in front and look to be living up to the name of favourites. 

As Pelister have yet to take a point this season, the French side are expected to come away with the win here. PSG have only lost to pretty big names this season, with three of their four defeats at the hands of the MOTW teams Kielce and Kiel. 

PSG count three newly crowned European champions in their midst: Nikola and Luka Karabatic, as well as Elohim Prandi. But at this point in the match they are led on the score board by Spanish wing Ferran Sole, with four goals from four shots, and Polish line player Kamil Syprzak, on three from as many attempts. 

18:55 FIRST HALF | GOG VS BARÇA 5:6

Nine minutes in at GOG and the hosts have just fought back to within one after falling behind by three at the eight-minute mark as Dika Mem struck with his second goal. Barça's back court have already caused a big headache for GOG's defence, with another three goals coming from Mem's counterpart on the left, Jonathan Carlsbogard.  

The home side are also facing a tough task early on at Pelister, where PSG streaked ahead to lead 5:1 and still holding a lead of a few goals. 

18:45

We are officially back! Opening whistle at GOG and Eurofarm Pelister. 

18:38

Throw-off of round 11 is just minutes away! Join us now on EHFTV to catch the first two games: 

Kielce Zagrzeb 73
We are Industria Kielce and as long as we have six players on the pitch and a goalkeeper, we will always fight for victory. We respect Kiel, but we also have our own advantages and each of our players can play at the highest level and we will show it tomorrow.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

18:19

Let's jump ahead to a look at the Match of the Week, Kielce vs Kiel, taking place in Poland at 20:45 CET. 

It's a contest between two of the top teams in group A, with Kiel on top of the table with 15 points and Kielce in third on 12, although they are level with second-ranked Aalborg on points. Kielce and Aalborg are also just one point ahead of PSG and Szeged, and PSG are looking to add to their colllection tonight against Pelister while Szeged take on Kolstad on Thursday. 

Kielce look to have a serious upper hand on the home court based on the historical record against Kiel, as they have not lost the German team in their own arena since 2011. Five matches have been played in Kielce since then. 

Both teams enter the game on the back of wins in their domestic league. 

18:05

Barça goalkeeper Emil Nielsen looks to have had a warm welcome home to Denmark, as his side take on GOG in one of the two opening matches tonight. Anyone following the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in January will know why, as Nielsen played an outstanding tournament for Denmark, finishing with the highest save rate across the competition — 39.49 per cent. 

Nielsen never played for GOG, but will meet a few of his national teammates in the clash tonight.

Check out the pre-match photos arrived from GOG below!

20241402 GOG Barcelona 3122
20241402 GOG Barcelona 3288
20241402 GOG Barcelona 3347
20241402 GOG Barcelona 3203
20241402 GOG Barcelona 3170
20241402 GOG Barcelona 4382
20241402 GOG Barcelona 4379

17:03

The other match starting at 18:45 CET features the record champions, Barça, visiting GOG in Denmark. Barça are the group B leaders, and they surely don't want to mess around tonight as they are eager to lock up their top-two spot and secure their direct entry into the quarter-finals as soon as possible. It cannot officially happen this round, but another win would bring them very, very close to that coveted quarter-final spot. 

Fifth-ranked GOG, on the other hand, are firmly on course to the play-offs. They lost the reverse fixture in Palau Blaugrana 38:30 back in October, and Barça have been so kind to remind GOG of this result by posting the match highlights on X this afternoon:

16:48

The spotlights tonight will be mainly on the Match of the Week between Kielce and Kiel, who throw off their highly anticipated encounter in Hala Legionów at 20:45 CET, so more about that match soon here on the live blog.

Let's first take a look at the early matches. Three freshly crowned French EHF EURO champions – the Karabatic brothers and Elohim Prandi – are with PSG in Bitola tonight, where they meet Pelister, the only of the 16 group phase team that is officially out of the race for a knockout spot.

Still aiming for a top-two finish a group A, everything but a clear win for PSG would be surprise. 

16:39

So, we have four more rounds to go in the group phase, as the race for the quarter-final and play-off spots gets more intense. With so far only Barça and Magdeburg formally qualified for the knockout phase and Pelister out of contention, we have 13 teams who are hoping to stamp their ticket to the next phase soon.

Here is the round preview written by EHF journalist Kevin Domas:

20241212 CLM Kielce Main
EHF Champions League

13 teams hope for knockout berth as men's top flight resumes

ROUND PREVIEW: While Barça and Magdeburg are already qualified and Pelister is out of the play-offs race, everything will be decided in the…

2 days ago

16:30

It is Valentine's Day... and today we continue our love affair with the Machineseeker EHF Champions League!

Welcome to the live blog for round 11 of the group phase as Europe's top flight fi-nal-ly returns to business after its 10-week break for the holidays and the Men's EHF EURO 2024.

We are just over two hours away from throw-off, with a packed schedule of eight matches as usual coming your way tonight and tomorrow:

20231129 Kolstad Aalborg 30
