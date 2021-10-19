Cocks overrun by Nantes as French side get opening win

Despite not playing in the Men’s EHF Champions League this season, a competition where they reached the FINAL4 last season, Nantes played at that elite level tonight, leaving no chance for Finnish side Cocks.

Displaying an offensive variety and defensive strength which showed why they are a favourites in the competition, Nantes took their first two points and the temporary lead in group B.

GROUP B

Cocks (FIN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 28:40 (14:18)

Djordje Djekic for the hosts and Aymeric Minne for the visitors traded goals as opening 20 minutes equal

A Nantes time out from coach Alberto Entrerrios changed things around, as his side did not concede for the following seven minutes to reach the half-time break leading by four

The French side took the upper hand in the second half, creating a clear advantage, at its highest of 12 goals, the final difference

All but two players did not score for Nantes: goalkeeper Mickael Robin and centre-back Rok Ovnicek, second goalkeeper Andreas Hofmann scored once

Nantes’ defence key

With just 11 goals conceded in the first 20 minutes of the game and then a further eight up to the 45th minute, it is clear about which level the Nantes defence is performing at.

The half-time break came at the perfect time for the visitors, allowing coach Alberto Entrerrios to fix a couple of things that were not working, especially the defence on Davor Basaric, Cocks’ line player.

As a consequence, the French side easily controlled their opponents throughout the second half to take a clear victory.