Live blog: EHF European League 2021/21 throws off
The EHF European League Men 2021/22 resumes on Tuesday night with the start of the group phase, after two qualification rounds have confirmed the line-up of the 24 teams, including many of the big names in European handball.
The live blog guides through the action on all 12 courts Tuesday.
- first night of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 group phase
- there are four groups of six teams, so 12 matches in total on Tuesday
- highlights on the opening night include Velenje vs defending champions Magdeburg, Lemgo vs Benfica, Füchse vs Toulouse, and Nantes vs Cocks
- full playing schedule and detailed round preview available on eurohandball.com
- al matches streamed live on EHFTV
19:11
Füchse Berlin's media team are on fire bringing us some early snaps of their game against Toulouse. The foxes will be happy with their first they are 12:8 up after 21 minutes. Andersson (4/4) and Holm (3/4) are looking sharpest so far. Watch the game here!
20:56
Wow! And 8:2 run sees Tolouse take the lead. Feuchtmann and Pettersson with two important steals!
19:59
I cast an eye now elsewhere. SC's Bundesliga rivals Füchse Berlin who had a comforable lead for the majority of the game now find themselves a mere one goal up 26:25.
19:55
Time-out Velenje: It is amazing to watch a team dust off their cobwebs and start to flex their muscles and that's just what we are seeing now with SC. It looks like a totally different team from the first half. Long gone are their 1v1 problems and they seem to have the 5:1 issue totally figured out. Velenje 19:25 SC.
19:49
A much improved SC Magdeburg have turned the tide. Improved shooting and defence and Green in goal looks to have the Velenje shooters second guessing. 20:17 for SC.
PS: Green just made another huge save from the penalty spot. SC are in a flow now.
19:41
Ohhhh interesting. Green pulls off a save from the penalty spot and sends SC on the break with the O'Sullivan tearing up the court the Velenje defence scramble to get organised and a pass to Gullerud on the line sees a desperate defensive effort hand SC win a penatly and they pull it level 16:16. Could be a big turning point in the game...
19:34
We will stick with what has been the match of the evening so far: RK Gorenje Velene vs SC Magdeburg. How will Magdeburg switch it up in the second half? Can Kavcic (3/3) and Sokolic (3/3) keep their perfect records in front of goal? Join us here!
19:20
HALF-TIME
AEK Athens HC 16:12 Grundfos Tatabanya KC
RK Gorenje Velenje 14:13 SC Magdeburg
Chekhovskie medvedi 15:22 GOG
IK Sävehof 23:16 BM Logrono La Rioja
Füchse Berlin 15:12 Fenix Toulouse Handball
Cocks 14:18 HBC Nantes
19:19
A team I haven't mentioned yet, but wow SÄVEHOF! Are they out to make a point this evening or what?! They lead 22:16 over BM Logrono La Rioja with just a few minutes left in the first half. 19-year-old Faroe Island international Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu is crushing it with 5/6 so far. What an opening 30 minutes.
19:17
Bennet Wiegert head coach of Magdeburg can't stop shaking his head. His side seem to be not themselves so far. They are looking outmatched by this Velenje side with a very mobile defence. Each one vs one attempt by the German side seems lackluster and gets easily shut down by the Slovenian side.
19:04
Time-out Magdeburg, that pesky 5:1 defence is causing the German side big problems. And coach Bennet Wiegert isn't a happy camper, letting his team hear it during the time out. The Slovenian champions lead 9:7.
18:56
10 minutes gone and we are have razor close games right across the board with only Füchse Berlin taking a comfortable lead over Fenix Toulouse (9:4). But two games are really sticking out: Cocks vs HBC Nantes (9:10) and RK Gorenje Velenje vs SC Magdeburg (7:6).
18:52
This is just too hard to pick, I mean, just look at this collection of games to open this season's action. There is only one solution, we will use EHFTV's multi-screen function!
18:43
We are live on EHFTV now for the first round of matches for the new season! Let's go join us now for:
18:30
Just 15 minutes until throw-off and here is a quotes from the head coach of Tatabanya who sees his side as the underdog going into tonight's tie against European League debutants AEK Athens HC.
And below a word from two-time EHF Champions League winner Cristian Ugalde who has been playing in Athens since 2020...
First of all, I want to express my appreciation for our Greek opponents: AEK Athens HC. They won the EHF European Cup last year. They have a very strong team with good players. In my opinion they are the favorites in this game, but we will do our best to make their job harder and win at least one point. It won’t be easy, but we will fight until the end.
Tatabanya will be a difficult opponent for us. Our goal is always to think about winning the next game. Our dream is to get past this round. We are capable to make the surprise at our group.
18:14
Our social media team was flat out creating some interesting graphics for the upcoming season from the..
Youngest:
Oldest:
Shortest:
to the tallest:
17:58
The group phase of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 begins in just over 45 minutes and handball fans will be treated to wide-ranging coverage with 27 broadcasters bringing the action to TVs across Europe and further afield. More details in the article below!
17:00
Before we dive deeper into tonight's matches coming up at 18:45 and 20:45 CEST respectively, here is the full round 1 schedule for each group:
16:52
When I said "across Europe" in the previous post, I meant really across Europe! Take a look at where they are all coming from, our 24 teams for this season's group phase:
16:45
The excitement has already been building during the two qualification rounds. But tonight is the real deal: in two hours' time, the group phase of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 starts!
Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog, where we are going to guide you through everything that is happening on the 12 courts across Europe tonight.
To get going, our preview on eurohandball.com is a good start: