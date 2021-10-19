20:56

Wow! And 8:2 run sees Tolouse take the lead. Feuchtmann and Pettersson with two important steals!

19:59

I cast an eye now elsewhere. SC's Bundesliga rivals Füchse Berlin who had a comforable lead for the majority of the game now find themselves a mere one goal up 26:25.

19:55

Time-out Velenje: It is amazing to watch a team dust off their cobwebs and start to flex their muscles and that's just what we are seeing now with SC. It looks like a totally different team from the first half. Long gone are their 1v1 problems and they seem to have the 5:1 issue totally figured out. Velenje 19:25 SC.

19:49

A much improved SC Magdeburg have turned the tide. Improved shooting and defence and Green in goal looks to have the Velenje shooters second guessing. 20:17 for SC.

PS: Green just made another huge save from the penalty spot. SC are in a flow now.

19:41

Ohhhh interesting. Green pulls off a save from the penalty spot and sends SC on the break with the O'Sullivan tearing up the court the Velenje defence scramble to get organised and a pass to Gullerud on the line sees a desperate defensive effort hand SC win a penatly and they pull it level 16:16. Could be a big turning point in the game...

19:34

We will stick with what has been the match of the evening so far: RK Gorenje Velene vs SC Magdeburg. How will Magdeburg switch it up in the second half? Can Kavcic (3/3) and Sokolic (3/3) keep their perfect records in front of goal? Join us here!

19:20

HALF-TIME

AEK Athens HC 16:12 Grundfos Tatabanya KC

RK Gorenje Velenje 14:13 SC Magdeburg

Chekhovskie medvedi 15:22 GOG

IK Sävehof 23:16 BM Logrono La Rioja

Füchse Berlin 15:12 Fenix Toulouse Handball

Cocks 14:18 HBC Nantes

19:19

A team I haven't mentioned yet, but wow SÄVEHOF! Are they out to make a point this evening or what?! They lead 22:16 over BM Logrono La Rioja with just a few minutes left in the first half. 19-year-old Faroe Island international Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu is crushing it with 5/6 so far. What an opening 30 minutes.

19:17

Bennet Wiegert head coach of Magdeburg can't stop shaking his head. His side seem to be not themselves so far. They are looking outmatched by this Velenje side with a very mobile defence. Each one vs one attempt by the German side seems lackluster and gets easily shut down by the Slovenian side.

19:04

Time-out Magdeburg, that pesky 5:1 defence is causing the German side big problems. And coach Bennet Wiegert isn't a happy camper, letting his team hear it during the time out. The Slovenian champions lead 9:7.

18:56

10 minutes gone and we are have razor close games right across the board with only Füchse Berlin taking a comfortable lead over Fenix Toulouse (9:4). But two games are really sticking out: Cocks vs HBC Nantes (9:10) and RK Gorenje Velenje vs SC Magdeburg (7:6).





18:52

This is just too hard to pick, I mean, just look at this collection of games to open this season's action. There is only one solution, we will use EHFTV's multi-screen function!





18:43

We are live on EHFTV now for the first round of matches for the new season! Let's go join us now for:





18:30

Just 15 minutes until throw-off and here is a quotes from the head coach of Tatabanya who sees his side as the underdog going into tonight's tie against European League debutants AEK Athens HC.



And below a word from two-time EHF Champions League winner Cristian Ugalde who has been playing in Athens since 2020...