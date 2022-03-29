Nexe earn home win over Eurofarm Pelister

LAST 16

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 29:26 (12:10)

• strong defensive performances by both teams resulted in only four goals in total after 12 minutes (3:1 lead by Nexe)

• Pelister lost Bojan Madzovski early in the match after red card punishment

• the home team was ahead of Pelister most of the first half, as Zeljko Babic’s team was in a lead only at 8:7 scoreline

• the strong opening of the second half was decisive for Nexe’s win, making a four-goal lead and keeping it until the end

• Marin Jelinic with six goals and perfect shooting stepped up when it was needed, making him the best individual in Nexe’s team

Székely keeping hope alive for Pelister

Hungarian international Márton Székely was one of the crucial players in Pelister’s service. Székely was a true nightmare for Nexe between the posts, making their attack struggle for goals especially in the first half. After 20 minutes he was at a 57 per cent save rate with nine saves and added another seven to his tally until the end of the match. It is fair to say if there wasn’t for him, Eurofarm Pelister’s disadvantage would be much bigger.