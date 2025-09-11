The EHF Court of Appeal has decided to fully confirm the first instance decision, finding in substance that the sanctions imposed were proportionate and adequate to the facts and subsequent violations in question.

Consequently, the decision of the EHF Court of Handball remains into force as follows:

the appeal of AEK Athens, dated 23 June 2025, is rejected

the first instance decision of the Court of Handball, dated 16 June 2025, is upheld

a fine of €20,000 is imposed on AEK Athens for the refusal to participate in the scheduled match

AEK Athens is suspended from participation in EHF competitions for two seasons. Half of the suspension, i.e. one season, is imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years starting as of the issuance date of the decision

AEK Athens shall reimburse all damages and costs arising to the participants, the organiser, the EHF and/or their contractual partners upon proof of those damages and costs

the appeal fee of €1,070 paid by the Appellant shall be credited to the EHF

any further appeal to the European Handball Court of Arbitration shall not have any suspensive effect

The decision may be contested before the European Handball Court of Arbitration within 21 days.