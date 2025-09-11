Electrifying group matches schedule confirmed for 32 teams

11 September 2025, 12:40

After a thrilling end to the EHF European League Men 2025/26 qualification round last weekend, all 32 teams are now set for the next phase of the competition, as the schedule for the group matches has been unveiled.

The participants will start their European campaigns in mid-October, with the sixth and final round to be played in early December, deciding the 16 teams that progress to the main round.

Tuesday nights are reserved for the EHF European League Men clashes, and the journey to the 2025/26 trophy begins on 14 October, with the games set for either 18:45 or 20:45 CEST/CET.

Excitement is guaranteed from the very beginning, with group B in the spotlight as Montpellier Handball and THW Kiel meet in a rematch of last season’s semi-final at 18:45 CEST. Back in May, a buzzer-beater by Ahmed Hesham secured the French side’s ticket to the final, but they had to settle for the silver medal in the end, followed by Kiel in third.

German powerhouse SG Flensburg-Handewitt begin their title defence in group A, welcoming debutants Saint-Raphael Var Handball at 20:45 CEST in round 1 on 14 October.

The competition will heat up as the group matches progress, and the final line-up for the main round will be decided on 2 December.

Apart from Flensburg, the 2021/2022 champions Sport Lisboa e Benfica are also aiming for a return to the podium, but will face a challenging group E alongside the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 participants MT Melsungen. Adding to the mix a few debutants on the EHF European League stage, the 2025/26 season will be one for the history books.

Fans will be able to be at the heart of the action and follow the matches live each Tuesday on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply).

Make sure to check out the full match schedule for the EHF European League Men 2025/26 group matches and the groups overview.

EHF European League Men 2025/26 group matches

Round 1: Tuesday 14 October 2025

Round 2: Tuesday 21 October 2025

Round 3: Tuesday 11 November 2025

Round 4: Tuesday 18 November 2025

Round 5: Tuesday 25 November 2025

Round 6: Tuesday 2 December 2025

Europe DSC 9334 EWA GROS

Photos © Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (main), Ewa Gros (in-text)

EHF Flags
