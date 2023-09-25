Court of Appeal dismisses appeal of Famagusta

The club Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta lodged an appeal against the decision of the EHF Court of Handball from 24 August 2023, following incidents which occurred during the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 Last 16 game RK Gorenje Velenje against Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta on 18 February 2023 in Velenje, Slovenia.

Unsportsmanlike and dangerous behaviour of the guest team’s spectators led to injured policemen, damaged infrastructure, and the interruption of the match in the first half. Further to this incident, the Cypriot team's supporters had previously attracted attention by their improper and dangerous behaviour in December 2022.

The EHF Court of Handball decided on 24 August 2023 that Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta will be suspended from participation in EHF competitions for two seasons following the incidents caused by spectators organised by the club. Half of the suspension was awarded on a probationary period of four years, starting from the date of the decision.

Furthermore, a fine of €40,000 and the payment of damages to the amount of €5,700 to the Slovenian club RK Gorenje Velenje were imposed on Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta.

The decision can be contested at the European Handball Court of Arbitration within 21 days.