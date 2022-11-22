18:50

We have more matches that have just thrown off:



PAUC Handball vs FTC

Granollers vs Alpla HC Hard

Pelister vs Füchse Berlin



Join us now on EHFTV.com for the action (note that geoblocking may apply)

18:37

FULL-TIME: Balatonfüredi KSE 28:31 Skjern Handbold

In the end, it was superior backcourt shooting that won this for Skjern. While Tagen was very expensive at times having only netted 47% of his shots, he did net eight when it was all said and done and Jönsson the Swedish shooter had a better shot-to-miss ratio with 8 goals from 10 shots.



My player of the match would have to be Arián Andó with his 13 saves. In reality he was the main figure in this game being as close as it was. But it wasn't enough with the Hungarian side waiting for their first win; Skjern move to two wins.

18:21

Plus four now for Skjern, their quality is starting to show as the Hungarian side is starting to slip up in defence.

18:09

Andó is like their get-out-jail card, he comes up with another save after some terrible defending; both middle blocks not communicating and just rushing out to the backcourt and leaving the line alone but Andó comes up with a big save. Just a minute later the Hungarian almost saved a fastbreak from Rasmussen but the ball just skipped in past him.

18:03

It is only the second time in the game that Skjern have opened up a two-goal lead. Pettersen nets off the back of a solid Robin Paulsen Haug save in the Skjern goal. It is starting to look like, just maybe, the Balatonfüred backcourt is looking a little tired.

17:52

Here is that double save I talked about earlier, great stuff from the Hungarian!

Balatonfüred's Arian Ando and this double save for us to stare open-mouthed 😮 At half-time, the hosts are down 15:16 versus @SkjernHaandbold



🎥 Catch all the action on https://t.co/NH7SmvqCrT #ehfel pic.twitter.com/IPBgkGMoPL — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 22, 2022

17:38

HALF-TIME: Balatonfüredi KSE 15:16 Skjern Handbold

Andó in the host's goal is the big headline of the first 30 with nine very important saves. He has kept this game close with Skjern relying on their backcourt shooters in Tangen and Jönsson to provide eight of their goals (four each). Can the Hungarian side keep up in the second half? Join us on EHFTV to find out.

17:27

Another big save by Andó in the hosts' goal gifts them an easy open-net goal and the lead! The Hungarian side is playing their socks off... 13:12 to Balatonfüredi KSE at the moment. 7 minutes left in the half.

17:21

The ease with which the goals are coming for Skjern in comparison to Balatonfüred might be a concern for the outlook of this match. Jönsson's goals are a prime example of that, two quick beautiful goals by the talented Swede.

17:16

Balatonfüredi KSE are here to play ball tonight! A double save by Andó their number 21 has the bench jump off their feet, amazing stuff. It is 8:7 to Skjern at the moment.

17:09

We are up and running, and the speedy Skjern are off to a marginally better start leading 5:4 after just eight minutes.

16:31

One of the eye-catching games tonight is the one in Croatia between Nexe and Sporting.

Nexe made it all the way to the EHF Finals 2022 and they look strong contenders again this season, winning their first two matches in group C.

Sporting, however, enjoyed mixed fortunes with a win over Hard, followed by a defeat at Granollers the next week. In this feature by EHF journalist Tiago Nogueira, Spanish player Mamadou Gassama says Sporting are "motivated" and "very confident" ahead of their trip to Croatia: