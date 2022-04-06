Damage done in the first half, Montpellier cruise to a spot among the last eight teams of the EHF Champions League! After the tight draw last week in Porto, this result is not what everybody has seen coming, but even more so: what a great performance from the 2003 and 2018 champions!

22:05

32:22, that's it: the margin is 10 (ten!) goals with six minutes left. Montpellier are not going to give this away anymore. Tough to swallow for Porto, who had every chance after keeping their opponents to a draw last week. But tonight, they lost the way after 10 minutes and have never really recovered.

Again, no first-time quarter-final berth for Porto this season, who, of course, are always a joy to watch!

22:02

Probably too little, too late, but great effort from Diogo Branquinho:

21:57

Hot hip shot from Valentin Porte:

21:53

Team timeout Porto. "This is our last chance," Magnus Andersson tells his players and switches to 7-against-6 tactics.

Seven goals down, 16 minutes in the clock. Possible?

21:47

Porto have shaved two goals of their deficit, which is now -6 (23:17). Daymaro Salina with his fifth of the match.

21:33

Eight goals behind means a mountain to climb.

Eight goals behind with only one half left means...

... well, impossible is nothing, but Porto will need to close their defence before even spending a thought about making up the difference. Montpellier look very determined, and it would certainly need some kind of collapse from the home side as well if Porto are to stage a comeback from here.