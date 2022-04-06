LIVE BLOG: Impressive Montpellier ease past Porto
It is time to discover which four teams will move on to the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition and we will be with you throughout Wednesday and Thursday with running coverage.
- second leg of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 play-offs
- Wednesday: Veszprém vs Vardar 31:31 (18:13) – Veszprém win 61:53 on aggregate
- Wednesday: Montpellier vs Porto 35:27 (19:11) – Montpellier win 64:56 on aggregate
- Thursday, at 18:45 CEST: MOTW Szeged vs Flensburg – first leg 21:25
- Thursday, at 20:45 CEST: PSG vs Elverum – first leg 30:30
Wednesday 6 April 2022
22:17 RESULT | MONTPELLIER vs PORTO 35:27 (19:11)
Damage done in the first half, Montpellier cruise to a spot among the last eight teams of the EHF Champions League! After the tight draw last week in Porto, this result is not what everybody has seen coming, but even more so: what a great performance from the 2003 and 2018 champions!
22:05
32:22, that's it: the margin is 10 (ten!) goals with six minutes left. Montpellier are not going to give this away anymore. Tough to swallow for Porto, who had every chance after keeping their opponents to a draw last week. But tonight, they lost the way after 10 minutes and have never really recovered.
Again, no first-time quarter-final berth for Porto this season, who, of course, are always a joy to watch!
22:02
Probably too little, too late, but great effort from Diogo Branquinho:
21:57
Hot hip shot from Valentin Porte:
21:53
Team timeout Porto. "This is our last chance," Magnus Andersson tells his players and switches to 7-against-6 tactics.
Seven goals down, 16 minutes in the clock. Possible?
21:47
Porto have shaved two goals of their deficit, which is now -6 (23:17). Daymaro Salina with his fifth of the match.
21:33
Eight goals behind means a mountain to climb.
Eight goals behind with only one half left means...
... well, impossible is nothing, but Porto will need to close their defence before even spending a thought about making up the difference. Montpellier look very determined, and it would certainly need some kind of collapse from the home side as well if Porto are to stage a comeback from here.
21:27
Textbook fast break from Montpellier:
21:23 HALF-TIME | MONTPELLIER vs PORTO 19:11
19:11, c'est incroyable! Montpellier build an eight-goal lead over Porto as almost every French shot finds the net, with an efficiency rate of 86%. Hugo Descat with six the leading scorer.
Is there a way back for Porto into this match?
21:12
Wow, make that 14:7 (!) What has happened to Porto? Head coach Magnus Andersson takes two timeouts shortly after each other but it seems like the Portuguese side still have lost the plot here as Montpellier enjoy a 5:0 run.
21:08
Well, that is something of a lead: 11:7 to Montpellier after 18 minutes. Porto must be wary not to let the gap get too big.
20:59
How you want to start any match, being the goalkeeper:
20:57
The first 10 minutes are similar to last week's game in Porto. Both teams on the same level, though Karl Wallinius has just given Montpellier a one-goal lead.
20:41
Last week, Porto’s Danish goalkeeper Sebastian Frandsen secured that 29:29 draw by saving a last-second penalty from Montpellier’s Hugo Descat. It kept a series for the 2003 and 2018 champions going: Montpellier have not any of their last six EHF Champions League matches, which included three draws and three defeats.
Porto, on the other hand, could earn the first quarter-final berth of the club's EHF Champions League history.
Whoever makes it through, their next opponents will be... Lomza Vive Kielce!
20:36
So, Veszprém the first team through from the play-offs, who will be next: Montpellier or Porto?
Last week in Portugal, nothing separated the two teams and the first leg ended 29:29, so they are starting from zero again tonight at 20:45 CEST.
20:28
This is how Vardar managed to get a draw in Veszprém tonight and leave the EHF Champions League with their heads up high:
20:25
With that eight-goal lead from last week in the back of their minds, maybe it wasn't such a surprise that Veszprém didn't keep it up until the final minute against Vardar tonight.
This is what Petar Nenadic said right after the game:
We didn't play a good game. We had a tough schedule the last of couple of weeks. But it is positive that we go through. We have some time to rest ... and to go step-by-step for the rest of the season.
20:13 RESULT | VESZPRÉM vs VARDAR 31:31 (18:13)
Some Veszprém players are visibly annoyed at the end as the hosts are held to a draw by Vardar. Of course, the Hungarian side easily go through to the quarter-finals after their 30:22 win from the first leg.
Veszprém will take on Aalborg for a place at the EHF FINAL4 2022 in June.
20:07
You really got to admire the spirit of Vardar, who know they won't make it to the next round but still keep going for the best possible result. Meanwhile, they are level with Veszprém at 29 all.
19:56
And finding a goalkeeper like Vladimir Cupara against them, doesn't help Vardar either:
19:49
So, it looks like we are witnessing the last half of Vardar in this EHF Champions League season. And what a season it has been for the two-time champions:
- a dream start with five points from their first three matches, including a win over Aalborg (which would have been their opponents again in the quarter-final...);
- followed by a nightmare run of seven straight losses;
- before ending the group phase on a high again, with wins over Montpellier, Zagreb, and Elverum.
Anyway, it was great to have Vardar in the business end of the competition again!
19:20 HALF-TIME | VESZPRÉM vs VARDAR 18:13
A five-goal lead tonight makes it a 13-goal lead overall: the surprise hardly anyone expected for tonight is indeed not happening. Veszprém just too good to give Vardar even a glimmer of hope. Andreas Nilsson and Kentin Mahe the best scorers so far, with three goals each.
19:13
If it goes on like this, Veszprém are flying into the quarter-finals:
19:04
Some stunning goals already tonight, like this one from Yahia Omar:
19:02
Just like last week, Vardar are keeping up pretty well with Veszprém in the opening stages of the match. The hosts just one goal up (but nine on aggregate...) after the first quarter.
18:40
"We need to be focused because even though our eight-goal lead may seem a lot, but in handball anything can happen."
That is the warning from goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales on the Veszprém Twitter account ahead of the return game against Vardar.
Let's find out what really happens soon... throw-off in five minutes live on EHFTV.
18:19
Veszprém vs Vardar is a repeat of last year's play-offs - and back then the Hungarian side easily advanced with two clear wins: 41:27, 39:30. Can Vardar avoid a similar fate this time?
Anyway, the aggregate winners of this pairing will meet last season's finalists Aalborg Håndbold in the quarter-finals!
Speaking about quarter-finals: Verszprém have reached (at least) the quarter-finals in 19 of their 26 previous EHF Champions League seasons. Are we going to see their 20th appearance tonight?
17:55
Only 50 minutes left until throw-off in Veszprém. There was a lot of talk about this pairing before the first leg, with Vardar coach David Davis taking on his former club. However, after the eight-goal away win, few will have doubts about Veszprém advancing to the quarter-finals tonight...
... however, Veszprém coach Momir Ilic isn't taking anything for granted:
16:29
That leaves Montpellier vs Porto as the standout fixture this evening. Although the French side appear as favourites on paper, the 2018 champions have been far from perfect at home this season and they face a Porto side who have big away performances in their toolbox - see their draws against Veszprém and Flensburg towards the end of the group phase.
The first leg was a real treat to watch and the highlights below will get you well and truly in the mood for tonight's action.
16:00
Veszprém vs Vardar is the only somewhat lopsided scoreline after the first leg. The Skopje side came out strong last week but soon faded and fell to a 30:22 loss.
With that eight-goal lead and home advantage, this is Veszprém's to lose and it is the first match up at 18:45 CEST today.
15:56
Three of the four ties are really hanging in the balance at the halfway mark:
> Montpellier and Porto are level - 29:29 in the first leg
> Paris Saint-Germain and Elverum are level - 30:30 in the first leg
> Szeged trail Flensburg by four goals - 25:21 to the German side in the first leg
15:50
Hello everyone and welcome to a fresh live blog for this week's EHF Champions League fun!
Once again, we are being treated to four play-off matches, all at different times over the next two days, so you will not miss a beat. Here is the plan: