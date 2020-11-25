2020.11.19 HC Vardar 1961 Lomza Vive Kielce Wolff & Daniel Dujshebaev
EHF Champions League

Live blog: EHF Champions League round 8

25 November 2020, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Group Phase passes the halfway mark this week as a number of teams will face off for the second week in a row.

Seven matches are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday and the live blog will keep you abreast with the action as it happens.

  • All seven matches live on EHFTV
  • Wednesday's sees Kielce face Vardar in Match of the Week at 20:45 CET, Veszprém take on Aalborg (18:45) and Celje welcome Nantes (20:45)
  • Thursday features PSG vs Porto, Szeged vs Elverum and Barça vs THW Kiel 
  • Reporting by Brian Campion from 18:15 CET

10:30

Good morning everyone and welcome to the live blog for the beginning of round 8 in the EHF Champions League. 

Three matches on the way this Wednesday, headlined by Match of the Week between Lomza Vive Kielce vs HC Vardar 1961 at 20:45 CET.

