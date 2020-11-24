21:09

Sporting looking really strong in the opening 20 minutes against Kristianstad - their right wing Darko Djukic already has six goals, including some fine penalties, and they lead 13:7.

It is much tighter in Toulouse as Fenix are all-sqaure with Leon - 12:12 in a fiercely contested game so far.

20:55

In case you missed it live, here is that slick winning goal for Alingsas against Magdeburg!

In our present games, Sporting have opened up an early 8:5 lead away to Kristianstad, while Berlin and Montpellier appear to be trying to finish these contests before they really begin...

20:39

Today has already been a wild ride and it's about to get wilder as we now bring you five matches beginning at 20:45 CET. Plenty to keep an eye on, but we'll try to focus a bit more on the action in Toulouse and Kristianstad, then see where the evening takes us.

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Besiktas Aygaz (TUR)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

20:21 - RESULTS

Dinamo Bucuresti 29:27 USAM Nimes

HC CSKA 29:18 RK Nexe

Alingsas HK 30:29 SC Magdeburg

Incredible scenes in Sweden as Samuel Lindberg squeezes a shot into the top corner of the goal with no angle to shoot from on the right wing, just before the buzzer, handing Alingsas a stunning victory over Magdeburg!

Dinamo found another gear when it mattered most to turn the tide against Nimes and secure their first victory of the group phase.

CSKA's victory was far less dramatic, but no less pleasing I'm sure as they were on top form against Next. Just check out this goal by Fokin, brilliant.

20:05

Magdeburg showing their class late on in Sweden as a 6:1 run puts them one goal to the good against Alingsas with just over six minutes remaining.

The away side also leads by one in Bucharest, 24:23 to Nimes in another contest which looks set to go down to the wire.

19:57

Victor Kireev may look a bit possessed in the picture below but whatever he is possessed by, it's working! The CSKA goalkeeper has a 55% save rate and they lead Nexe 27:15 with 12 minutes remaining.