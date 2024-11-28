LIVE BLOG: Amazing nine-goal lead for Sporting at the break in the MOTW

28 November 2024, 20:00

The knock-out stage race is heating up in Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 with four games opening round 9 on Wednesday night and four concluding the round on Thursday — including the Match of the Week, Sporting vs Dinamo.

Relive every minute of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 round 9 Match of the Week, Sporting vs Dinamo.

20:35

With only ten minutes left until the opening buzzer, we're bringing you a couple of photos from Portugal!

Join us on EHFTV!

 

20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 6066
Sporting CP
20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 3081
Sporting CP
20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 6075
Sporting CP

20:25

Going into the game, coach Costa identified defense as one of the keys for Sporting's success in this one: 

''I expect this to be a very difficult match. Their idea of how the game of handball should be played is quite similar to ours, and in such situations details can decide encounters. We have to deliver on the defensive side of the court against a very well-coached team", concluded Costa. 

On the other side, David Davis is aware that the win they secured against the same opponent back in October does not mean Dinamo can count on easy points in Portugal. 

"We are well-aware of how good they are at home defeating some of the best European teams. We can't afford to relax just because we managed to defeat them in Bucharest, completely the opposite - we will be looking to find the right rhythm after the loss in Berlin and continue improving", added Davis.

20:10

This week's Machineseeker EHF Champions League MOTW is bringing us a Group A duel between third-placed Sporting, and fourth-positioned Dinamo Bucuresti. In their premier clash of the season, Dinamo celebrated a 33:29 home win with the Portuguese side suffering first of their two losses so far this season. About a month ago Haukur Thrastarson, Haniel Langaro and Zeinelabedin Ali netted six each helping Dinamo book a home-court win and it will surely be interesting to see whether coach Ricardo Costa and his guys managed to find ways to slow Dinamo down today and take revenge. 

20:00

Good evening and welcome back to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25! Round 9 started on Wednesday night and we are counting down to the start of the Match of the Week, Sporting vs Dinamo which is scheduled for 20:45 CET. 

To get you in the right mood, check out the MOTW feature with Dinamo's own Haukur Thrastarson, round preview which as always contains everything you need to know about each match day, as well as the recap of the opening four games of the round played on Wednesday!

20240912 DINAMO Buc. Fredericia HK B5 10
EHF Champions League

EURO24W Spain Vs Portugal MAL2682 AM
