19:20

Zagreb have rallied impressively, and a 3:0 run has put them back in touch - it's 8:6 to Malaga.

19:15

Malaga have really taken control of the match and lead 6:3. Four of their goals have been scored by the López twins, Soledad and Esperanza - Zagreb have a further two sets of twins on their team, Larissa and Dora Kalaus, and Stela and Renee Posavec!



19:05

There's a good atmosphere in Malaga, with plenty of noise from the crowd. That's helped the home team take a 4:1 lead after just over five minutes and prompted the first Zagreb timeout.

Malaga's Soledad López has scored twice already, adding to the 38 goals she's already scored this season.

19:00

Throw-off is imminent - here are the squads. Zagreb's team includes a number of the Croatian team who won bronze at the Women's EHF EURO 2020, while Malaga also has players with international experience including goalkeeper Mercedes Castellanos.

18:45

The teams are warming up and the fans allowed into the arena are taking their seats - the final is only 15 minutes away. Tune into EHFTV now (geoblocking restrictions may apply, depending on your location).

18:35

Malaga have made this final in the face of adversity, and EHF reporter Adrian Costeiu found out more about how the death of coach Diego Carrasco less than two years ago affected the club, and how they bounced back - well worth a read.