15:54

Earlier on the live blog we mentioned the EHF Champions League 2020/21 All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, which was revealed this morning.

Apart from those nine players and one coach who shone this season, there was a special tribute paid to the legacy of FC Porto goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana, who passed away in February.

Posthumously, Quintana, together with the 2020/21 All-stars, receives a special award of honour, "Forever a star", to once again remember and honour the very special goalkeeper he was and will always be in the hearts of the handball community.

15:14

Nantes have arrived in Cologne in good spirits. Halfway through this season's group phase, not many expected to see the French side at the EHF FINAL4, but look now - they are here!

Coach Alberto Entrerrios and veteran players Rock Feliho and Kiril Lazarov have just shared their thoughts with the international handball journalists. Just read what Entrerrios said: