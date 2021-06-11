Live blog: Semi-finalists in preparation mode on eve of throw-off
The EHF FINAL4 2021 has arrived, with Barça, Paris Saint-Germain, HBC Nantes and Aalborg Håndbold set to fight for the season's trophy over two thrilling days in LANXESS arena. On Saturday, PSG will take on Aalborg and Barça will meet Nantes in the semi-finals, before the ultimate clashes of the 2020/21 season on Sunday.
- EHF FINAL4 2021 gets underway with the Remote FAN SHOW hosted by Markus Floth and three-time EHF Champions League winner Dominik Klein on Friday at 18:00 CEST. Watch on EHFTV
- 2020/21 All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, announced on Friday. Read about the selection
- Saturday's semi-finals see PSG meet Aalborg at 15:15 CEST and Barça play Nantes at 18:00 CEST
- on Sunday, the final will take place at 18:00 CEST after the 3/4 placement match at 15:15 CEST
- find out where to follow the weekend's action here. Watch all matches live on EHFTV
15:54
Earlier on the live blog we mentioned the EHF Champions League 2020/21 All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, which was revealed this morning.
Apart from those nine players and one coach who shone this season, there was a special tribute paid to the legacy of FC Porto goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana, who passed away in February.
Posthumously, Quintana, together with the 2020/21 All-stars, receives a special award of honour, "Forever a star", to once again remember and honour the very special goalkeeper he was and will always be in the hearts of the handball community.
15:14
Nantes have arrived in Cologne in good spirits. Halfway through this season's group phase, not many expected to see the French side at the EHF FINAL4, but look now - they are here!
Coach Alberto Entrerrios and veteran players Rock Feliho and Kiril Lazarov have just shared their thoughts with the international handball journalists. Just read what Entrerrios said:
One thing is similar (as in 2018): the spirit of the team hasn’t changed. We have the same warrior spirit, the same heart on the court. The spirit is the same, that is the value of HBC Nantes. We keep strong as a team, that will never change. There is a bit more pressure but we are playing some of the best teams in the world so we have nothing to lose.
14:22
Can this be PSG's weekend - finally?! They are at the EHF FINAL4 for the fifth time, reached the final once - in 2017, against Vardar - but are yet to lift that beautiful trophy.
EHF journalist Kevin Domas caught up with Raul Gonzalez, and in this interview the PSG coach says the team is "better now than six months ago" when they lost to Barça in the semi-final of the rescheduled 2020 edition.
13:50
Traditionally the four teams at the EHF FINAL4 speak to the media a day before the throw-off. This year that media call takes place online, and PSG were the first team to answer the questions from the journalists as coach Raul Gonzalez, Viran Morros and Henrik Toft Hansen shed their light on the event this morning.
This is what Morros said in reply to the usual questions like 'who are the favourites?' this weekend:
We all know the situation. We all know what happens here in Cologne. We don’t see ourselves as favourites, because everyone knows that when you get here to the FINAL4 it’s not just a lucky day. It’s all season working. Anything can happen. We’ve seen the last 10 editions, I don’t know how many times the real favourites won — I think two or three times maximum.
12:56
The eve of the EHF FINAL4 always means the big unveiling of the season's All-star Team! After 210,000 votes were cast by fans to decide the final selection, the best of the best for 2020/21 have been announced.
Barça were the favourites in the All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, while Niklas Landin and Mikkel Hansen were the standouts in terms of votes, with both earning more than 30 per cent in their respective positions. Read more about the team here.
12:40
Hello and welcome to the live blog coverage of the EHF FINAL4 2021! We are set for a huge weekend as Barça, Nantes, PSG and Aalborg fight for the trophy in Cologne. Courtney Gahan here getting you started as the countdown to throw off nears the last 24 hours.
On Friday, we get started with the Remote FAN SHOW hosted by Markus Floth and three-time EHF Champions League winner Dominik Klein before the action truly gets underway on Saturday. Here's your semi-final schedule for Saturday:
- 15:15 CEST PSG vs Aalborg
- 18:00 CEST Barça vs Nantes
But first thing is first: How do you keep up with all the action this weekend?