FTC and Esbjerg both target first EHF FINAL4 win
For the first time in history, two teams from the same country qualified for the EHF FINAL4: After Györ’s seven participations, they are joined this season by their domestic arch-rivals, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. FTC will make their debut in a packed MVM Dome in Budapest against Team Esbjerg, who are playing the pinnacle event for the second straight time.
The winners of this match will therefore reach the EHF FINAL4 trophy match for the first time.
SEMI-FINAL
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday, 3 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will become the 14th team to have played in the EHF FINAL4, making their debut in Budapest after missing out in the previous eight editions
- the Hungarian side have the most losses of the four teams still active in the competition, having dropped seven games on their way to their maiden EHF FINAL4
- Esbjerg have qualified for the EHF FINAL4 for the second consecutive time, but are still searching for their first win on the pinnacle weekend, after losing both matches last season
- the Danish side are on a 21-game winning streak in all competitions — their last loss came in February, in the last group phase game at Györ (28:29). They won against Odense on Tuesday, 26:25, in the first game of the final of the Danish league
- Esbjerg back Henny Reistad, the top scorer in this season of the EHF Champions League, with 130 goals, needs only 10 goals to become the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4
- the two sides have met six times in the last three years, with Esbjerg taking three wins, FTC winning two matches and one game ending in a draw, while FTC are on a three-game winless streak against their Danish opponents
We know there will be a lot of pressure. They have many fans in the stands, who will probably give a lot of life, so it will be a great experience. And then we hope that there will be a lot of good handball and that we will be winners in the end.