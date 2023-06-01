FTC and Esbjerg both target first EHF FINAL4 win

For the first time in history, two teams from the same country qualified for the EHF FINAL4: After Györ’s seven participations, they are joined this season by their domestic arch-rivals, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. FTC will make their debut in a packed MVM Dome in Budapest against Team Esbjerg, who are playing the pinnacle event for the second straight time.

The winners of this match will therefore reach the EHF FINAL4 trophy match for the first time.