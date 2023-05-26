16:13

Next at the media call was Fraikin BM. Granollers, represented by Marc Guardia, Yusuf Faruk and Antonia Garcia Robledo and coach Antonio Rama Garcia.

At 19-years-old, Faruk is one of the youngest players on court at the EHF Finals Men — and is the first from his country, Nigeria, to reach this stage of the European cup competition. About this milestone, he said:

"It's really amazing, being the first person to play in Europe, to be representing Nigeria and this handball family, I'm really happy and I'm so proud."

15:50

Montpellier have had their turn talking to media ahead of their semi-final clash with Füchse Berlin, with Valentin Porte, Rémi Desbonnet and Yanis Lenne taking part along with coach Patrice Canayer.

Canayer is one of the longest-serving club coaches around, and is approaching his 30-year anniversary with Montpellier, having taken the helm in 1994. Since then he led Montpellier to two EHF Champions League titles, and the final of the former iteration of the European League, the EHF Cup, not to mention numerous trophies in French competitions.

He looks pretty happy today — can he lead Montpellier to history at the EHF Finals Men? No French team has raised this trophy before, whether in the current format or the previous second-tier competitions.

14:47

Let's take a look at an individual contest in the EHF European League Men 2022/23: the race for the season's top scorer title.

It looks as though the crown may already be decided, as the top player still in the competition, who will play the semi-finals and finals this weekend, is Granollers' Antonio Garcia. Garcia has scored 81 goals in Granollers' campaign and sits sixth on the overall ranking of the season. The leader is Kadetten's Odinn Thor Rikhardsson, who has netted 110 times — so Garcia would have to score 29 goals to pass him.

But even if though that looks impossible, Garcia will surely treasure many of those 81 goals he has scored this season, given the crucial role they played for Granollers' to reach this point.

Below, check out one of the most memorable — a post-buzzer nine metre throw that helped set Granollers on the path to the EHF Finals Men 2023 in the first-leg quarter-final against Flensburg.