Live blog: Semi-finals day in Flensburg
It's semi-finals day in the EHF European League Men 2022/23, with two thrilling games promised in Flensburg this afternoon and this evening. By the end of the night, we will know the two teams that will battle for the title on Sunday.
- EHF European League Men 2022/23 finals taking place in Flensburg on Saturday 27 May (semi-finals) and Sunday 28 May (final and 3/4 placement match)
- semi-finals on Saturday: Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin at 15:30 CEST; Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Frisch Auf Göppingen at 18:00 CEST
- see where to follow all the action here. All matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking restrictions apply)
- read the match previews, special features and other EHF Finals Men 2023 news here
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Flensburg
10:05
Good morning and welcome to the most exciting day of the EHF European League Men 2022/23 so far — semi-finals day!
It will not be long until we know which teams will vie for the trophy on Sunday, when the EHF Finals Men 2023 in Flensburg conclude.
Here's your schedule for the day:
Below, read the match previews to learn all the important background information on both games and check where you can watch in your country.