20230411

Live blog: Semi-finals day in Flensburg

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
26 May 2023, 11:47

It's semi-finals day in the EHF European League Men 2022/23, with two thrilling games promised in Flensburg this afternoon and this evening. By the end of the night, we will know the two teams that will battle for the title on Sunday. 

  • EHF European League Men 2022/23 finals taking place in Flensburg on Saturday 27 May (semi-finals) and Sunday 28 May (final and 3/4 placement match)
  • semi-finals on Saturday: Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin at 15:30 CEST; Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Frisch Auf Göppingen at 18:00 CEST
  • see where to follow all the action here. All matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking restrictions apply)
  • read the match previews, special features and other EHF Finals Men 2023 news here
  • Courtney Gahan reporting live from Flensburg

10:05

Good morning and welcome to the most exciting day of the EHF European League Men 2022/23 so far — semi-finals day! 

It will not be long until we know which teams will vie for the trophy on Sunday, when the EHF Finals Men 2023 in Flensburg conclude.

Here's your schedule for the day: 

  • Semi-final: Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin 15:30 CEST
  • Semi-final: Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Frisch Auf Göppingen 18:00 CEST

Below, read the match previews to learn all the important background information on both games and check where you can watch in your country. 

20230411 Sporting Montpellier 4
EHF European League

Tournament-hardened Montpellier and Füchse meet in Flensburg

EHF FINALS PREVIEW: They both know what it means to play in finals tournaments and win silverware, so something has to give in the first sem…

yesterday
20230411 Goppingen Nexe 6
EHF European League

Göppingen and Granollers out to end title droughts

EHF FINALS PREVIEW: Four-time champions Frisch Auf Göppingen meet Fraikin BM. Granollers to see who will get a chance to add another Europea…

yesterday
EHF Graz 28032023 02 2 X3
EHF European League

Where to follow the EHF Finals Men 2023

A comprehensive list of broadcasters for the upcoming EHF Finals Men hosted in Flensburg

yesterday
20230418 ELM Füc Kad Gallery 1
Previous Article SUMMARY: Eve of EHF Finals Men 2023 start; semi-finals await

Latest news

More News