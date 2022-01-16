Live blog: Budapest and Bratislava ready for Sunday's games
Sunday 16 January sees the second round of groups B and D, with hosts Hungary hoping to bounce back from their round 1 defeat.
- in group B: at 18:00 CET, Portugal vs Hungary; at 20:30 CET, Iceland vs Netherlands
- in group D: at 18:00 CET, Germany vs Austria; at 20:30 CET, Belarus vs Poland
14:35
Germany have looked back at their last EHF EURO encounter with Austria, a pulsating 34:22 victory for them in front of the Austrian fans in Vienna.
We'll be back a bit later as we build up to today's games, which throw off at 18:00 CET.
14:15
Germany vs Austria is our Match of the Day, and will get particular coverage on our Instagram story later on. Yesterday, Austrian captain Nikola Bilyk spoke about his expectations for the match.
Germany will do everything to beat us. It will not be an easy game, but we are happy to play against the German team. We will see what happens. We do not look at our opponents that much, as we will concentrate on preparing and then we want to play a better game.
13:50
The top five goals from last night are headlined by some brilliance from Serbia's Bogdan Radivojevic. Don't miss these!
12:50
As well as following the teams around the tournament our photographers are following mascot Tricky, who seems to be having the best time.
12:35
A trivia quiz kept Austria's players busy yesterday - they're set to play Germany in a classic derby this evening at 18:00 CET in Bratislava. Last time they met, in the EHF EURO 2020 main round in Vienna, the atmosphere was insane.
12:25
With eight matches last night, there's plenty of Grundfos Player of the Match action to enjoy this morning. Click through for both videos.
12:18
Ukrainian left back Dymtro Horiha received a red card in last night's game against France after a foul on Ludovic Fabregas, but it has been confirmed he will receive no further sanction, and is clear to play against Croatia on Monday.
11:45
Among the young stars making an impact these championships is France's Karl Konan. He was essential in defence against Croatia on Thursday, and played again in their victory over Ukraine last night.
Konan has an amazing story, being discovered in his native Ivory Coast by Daouda Karabaoué. EHF journalist Kevin Domas has the full picture.
11:15
Yesterday was a day for big saves - Save Saturday, you could even call it. Here are the top five to enjoy.
10:45
This morning's feature interview by EHF journalist Courtney Gahan is an in-depth chat with Dutch star Luc Steins, who played a key role as his side beat Hungary on Thursday. That result surprised many, but Steins is remaining cautious about the Oranjes' hopes for the rest of the tournament - and thinks they can still play better.
Don't miss this, it's a fascinating piece.
10:00
Last night was a whirlwind of drama with eight fantastic matches. Denmark and Span are through to the EHF EURO 2022 main round, and more teams can follow them tonight.
Read the group B and D reviews for more information on the night ahead.