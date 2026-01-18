16:05

The coverage will take a short break as we’re heading for the arena, but before that, let’s have a look at the upcoming games in group D in Oslo.

Montenegro were left disappointed after a narrow 40:41 loss against Slovenia and they are the only nation in the group without a point. Didier Dinart’s side is about to face another strong opponent, as the Faroe Islands are riding high on confidence after starting their campaign with a draw against Switzerland — and the spectacular match ending was caught on camera by our content creators.

Also in group D, Slovenia seemed to struggle without some of their key players, who are out with injuries, but the two points they collected might prove crucial in the final battle for a main round spot. They will take on Switzerland today at 20:30 CET.



It’s nice to see so many fans joining the games in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. But not only the co-hosts enjoy having the crowd on their side — some of the other participants also have plenty of supporters in the stands. And their creativity is beyond spectacular!