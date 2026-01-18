Live blog: Countdown to day 4 matches in groups B, D and F

EHF / Iulia Burnei
18 January 2026, 12:00

The stakes get higher on the fourth day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round, as teams in group B, D and F continue their chase for points — and some of them even hope for main round berths.

SUNDAY 18 JANUARY

17:40

The players shared their thoughts ahead of the games and Montenegro's right back Stefan Čavor highlighted the areas they need to improve if they want to beat the Faroe Islands.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Montenegro L7A1941 AM
Our defence was against Slovenia not in good shape. I think we was really good in attack all the 60 minutes, but we need to be more compact in defence. That was our first topic these two days, to be better in defence because Faroe Islands play really good seven against six. We need to be 40 per cent better this game than against Slovenia.
Stefan Čavor
Right back, Montenegro

17:25

In case you're late to the party, here are all the ways in which you can stay updated with what's happening tonight.

EURO24M Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Georgia C4 0680 JC
EHF EURO

Where to watch the Men's EHF EURO 2026

INFO: Stay on top of all that is happening in Denmark, Sweden and Norway

1 week ago

17:05

Just like two days ago, Martim Costa was first on the court here in Herning, but some of him teammates joined him soon and they had a bit of fun playing games with the ball. On the other side of the court a few Macedonian players are also enjoying these last moments of tranquility, before the fans arrive and things get more serious.

16:50

Hungary finished fifth in 2024 — their best result at the EHF EURO — and they seem motivated to display a strong performance once again. Counting on a mix of experienced and young players at this tournament, coach Chema Rodríguez is prepared for any situation, including for the upcoming clash against Italy.

Euro26 Hungary Vs Poland SENN1956 DS
You know I’m a Spanish coach. I always have different plans from plan A to C. We are lucky to have talented players on the team and can use them in different scenarios. We expect to play one-on-one. For that, players like Egon Hanusz, Gergő Fazekas or Péter Lukács are very good at making use of the spaces, but we will see what will happen.
Chema Rodríguez
Head coach, Hungary

16:05

The coverage will take a short break as we’re heading for the arena, but before that, let’s have a look at the upcoming games in group D in Oslo.

Montenegro were left disappointed after a narrow 40:41 loss against Slovenia and they are the only nation in the group without a point. Didier Dinart’s side is about to face another strong opponent, as the Faroe Islands are riding high on confidence after starting their campaign with a draw against Switzerland — and the spectacular match ending was caught on camera by our content creators.

Also in group D, Slovenia seemed to struggle without some of their key players, who are out with injuries, but the two points they collected might prove crucial in the final battle for a main round spot. They will take on Switzerland today at 20:30 CET.


15:35

It’s nice to see so many fans joining the games in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. But not only the co-hosts enjoy having the crowd on their side — some of the other participants also have plenty of supporters in the stands. And their creativity is beyond spectacular!

Euro26 Denmark Vs North Macedonia 2KA03132 EM
Eva Manhart / kolektiff
Euro26 Iceland Vs Italy R1JC1095 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Euro26 Iceland Vs Italy SENA8932 DS
Damir Sencar / kolektiff
Euro26 Faroe Islands Vs Switzerland MAL3724 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Montenegro FLP 3917 FV
Filip Viranovski / kolektiff
Euro26 Hungary Vs Poland SENA1725 DS
Damir Sencar / kolektiff
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Montenegro FLP 5521 FV
Filip Viranovski / kolektiff

15:00

Keeping the focus a bit longer on today’s 20:30 CET match in Herning, our stats expert Julian Rux provides insights on the clash.

Surprisingly, Romania are one of the few nations with a positive record against Denmark — but there’s no recent history between the two, as their last meetings took place in 1996 and 2011.

1996 also marked their only EHF EURO clash until now, when Romania celebrated a 27:21 victory thanks to six goals by Alexandru Dedu — father of current 23-year-old line player Călin Dedu, who is part of the team’s line-up at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026.


14:30

The Men’s EHF EURO is a great place to spot young talents and help future generations gain valuable experience on the big stage. Despite the pressure of playing at the highest level in handball, some up-and-coming stars have already risen to the occasion — check out, for example, Marcos Fis, whose story we covered in the previous days.

Another young player to watch is centre back Daniel Stanciuc who, at 21 years old, is already one of the most important players in Romania’s squad. He netted eight times against Portugal and is now about to face Denmark’s star-studded line-up — something that would intimidate even the most experienced players. But Stanciuc is motivated to make the best out of this tournament.

Euro26 Portugal Vs Romania 2KA00483 EM
For us it’s our second European championship after 28 years, so we’re here to enjoy and to give our best. Playing here in Denmark with a full hall, it’s a dream. It’s a dream to play against the best players in the world, and enjoy.
Daniel Stanciuc
Centre back, Romania

14:00

It might be a rainy day here in Herning, but the Portuguese squad enjoyed a walk in the city. They looked pretty relaxed this morning, before switching to game mode for the upcoming clash against North Macedonia. This marks the first EHF EURO meeting between the sides, so anything can happen — as the games on Saturday also showed us.

The “Heróis do Mar” aim for a second win after their strong 40:34 start against Romania on Friday, with Kiko (nine goals) and Martim Costa (seven goals) looking in top form.


13:30

In-flight goals, fast breaks and magic wrists — we’ve seen it all yesterday! Check out Saturday's top five goals.


13:00

There are plenty of world-class goalkeepers at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 and we’ve wrapped up the best saves from day 3 for you. Which one is your favourite?


12:30

In group B, Portugal and Denmark are chasing their second victories today, against North Macedonia and Romania, respectively, while Iceland — against Poland — and Hungary — against Italy — also aim to reach four points over in group F.

After the Faroe Islands celebrated a nail-biting draw against Switzerland in the opening game, group D in Oslo remains one of the closest ones. The two sides secured one point each, while Slovenia boast two points — courtesy of their hard-fought 41:40 victory over Montenegro.

Find out more about today’s matches by reading our day preview.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Montenegro L7A2002 AM
EHF EURO

Exciting group D headlines action-packed Sunday

Top sides in groups B and F aim for their second wins, while group D in Oslo is set to deliver even more thrilling clashes at the Men's EHF…

yesterday

12:00

Welcome back to the live coverage of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round! We're already on day 4 and teams in groups B, D and F prepare for their round 2 games — and after yesterday's surprises the competition is expected to bring even more excitement today.

Serbia produced the first upset by defeating Germany in Herning on Saturday, leaving the fight for the main round tickets in group A wide open. The two sides were neck-and-neck with just a few minutes left until the final buzzer, but an unexpected shift in momentum propelled Serbia to victory.

Hear what experts have to say about the match in the latest episode of "The Spin" podcast — watch below or listen now on Spotify or your favourite platform.

Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany 2KA06725 EM
