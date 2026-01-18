Live blog: Countdown to day 4 matches in groups B, D and F
The stakes get higher on the fourth day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round, as teams in group B, D and F continue their chase for points — and some of them even hope for main round berths.
Our defence was against Slovenia not in good shape. I think we was really good in attack all the 60 minutes, but we need to be more compact in defence. That was our first topic these two days, to be better in defence because Faroe Islands play really good seven against six. We need to be 40 per cent better this game than against Slovenia.
You know I’m a Spanish coach. I always have different plans from plan A to C. We are lucky to have talented players on the team and can use them in different scenarios. We expect to play one-on-one. For that, players like Egon Hanusz, Gergő Fazekas or Péter Lukács are very good at making use of the spaces, but we will see what will happen.
For us it’s our second European championship after 28 years, so we’re here to enjoy and to give our best. Playing here in Denmark with a full hall, it’s a dream. It’s a dream to play against the best players in the world, and enjoy.