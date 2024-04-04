DAY REVIEW: Veszprém and Paris complete quarter-finals
Boarding complete for the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: After Industria Kielce and Montpellier HB clinched their berth for the next stage on Wednesday, Telekom Veszprém HC and Paris Saint-Germain followed on Thursday. Both former Champions League finalists had been in the favorite role after winning the first legs last week – and were not endangered on home ground. For OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Orlen Wisla Plock, the international season is over.
Here are the pairings for the quarter-finals:
- SC Magdeburg vs Industria Kielce
- THW Kiel vs Montpellier HB
- Aalborg Håndbold vs Telekom Veszprém HC
- Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball
We took the match seriously, the way we played, the way the boys fought, it was utterly professional. I was proud of them, how they fought.
Roland Mikler said that whoever knocks this Veszprém out of the Champions League deserves to win the whole thing. I agree. We had a lot of technical mistakes, with this you cannot win a match.
The goal was to be qualified and it’s done. Before the game, we knew Plock was a tough team and they showed it again tonight. We missed some actions but we fought until the end. It’s crucial for the dynamic, we have several games coming, the play-off step is done and now we have to stay focused.
We must be proud of ourselves. We are improving a lot, this season we achieved to fight well PSG in both matches. It was difficult for us. We have to continue to play and train to achieve to this level.”