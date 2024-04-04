DAY REVIEW: Veszprém and Paris complete quarter-finals

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 39:32 (19:15)

Veszprém win 76:62 on aggregate

For the 22nd time in their 29th EHF Champions League season, Veszprém made it to the quarter-finals. And like in 2023, the way to get there was finally an easy one, with two clear wins against their domestic rivals. One week after winning the first match 37:30, the margin was again seven goals on home ground. After an aggregate result of +18 goals in the 2023 play-offs, now it was 14 goals in favour of the four-time Champions League finalists.

Veszprém had a flying start and kept the distance constantly at four goals until the break. Szeged was more stable than last week, but could not stop the fast-break goals of the hosts. Like in the reverse fixture, when he netted seven times, right-wing Mikita Vailupau was the top scorer again, this time with eight strikes, like Miguel Martin on Szeged’s side. Now Veszprém will face Aalborg Handbold in the quarter-finals – and hope for their eighth ticket to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.