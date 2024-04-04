20240404

DAY REVIEW: Veszprém and Paris complete quarter-finals

EHF / Björn Pazen
04 April 2024, 22:30

Boarding complete for the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: After Industria Kielce and Montpellier HB clinched their berth for the next stage on Wednesday, Telekom Veszprém HC and Paris Saint-Germain followed on Thursday. Both former Champions League finalists had been in the favorite role after winning the first legs last week – and were not endangered on home ground. For OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Orlen Wisla Plock, the international season is over.

Here are the pairings for the quarter-finals:

  • SC Magdeburg vs Industria Kielce
  • THW Kiel vs Montpellier HB
  • Aalborg Håndbold vs Telekom Veszprém HC
  • Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball
  • Mikita Vailupau was Veszprém’s top scorer again in the all-Hungarian duel against Szeged.
  • Veszprém missed the 40-goal mark, which they crossed five times in the group phase, by one goal.
  • Paris Saint Germain made it to their 11th consecutive quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League
  • Nikola Karabatic is still in the race for his fourth EHF Champions League trophy with the fourth different club, but has a high hurdle ahead on PSG’s way to Cologne in his last season.

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 39:32 (19:15)

Veszprém win 76:62 on aggregate 

For the 22nd time in their 29th EHF Champions League season, Veszprém made it to the quarter-finals. And like in 2023, the way to get there was finally an easy one, with two clear wins against their domestic rivals. One week after winning the first match 37:30, the margin was again seven goals on home ground. After an aggregate result of +18 goals in the 2023 play-offs, now it was 14 goals in favour of the four-time Champions League finalists.

Veszprém had a flying start and kept the distance constantly at four goals until the break. Szeged was more stable than last week, but could not stop the fast-break goals of the hosts. Like in the reverse fixture, when he netted seven times, right-wing Mikita Vailupau was the top scorer again, this time with eight strikes, like Miguel Martin on Szeged’s side. Now Veszprém will face Aalborg Handbold in the quarter-finals – and hope for their eighth ticket to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

We took the match seriously, the way we played, the way the boys fought, it was utterly professional. I was proud of them, how they fought.
Momir Ilic
Head coach, Telekom Veszprém HC
20240404 Veszprem Szeged Karpati Krisztian
Roland Mikler said that whoever knocks this Veszprém out of the Champions League deserves to win the whole thing. I agree. We had a lot of technical mistakes, with this you cannot win a match.
Krisztián Kárpáti
Head coach, OTP Bank - Pick Szeged

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 34:33 (18:15)

PSG win 55:45 on aggregate

Like in the reverse fixture, Orlen Wisla Plock showed a great fight. However, the chances of advancing were quite low after the 26:30 result at home. With an 8:6 lead, the Polish side had reduced the deficit to just two goals, but that moment served as a wake-up call for Paris. A 7:1 run, resulting in a 13:10 lead, was propelled by goals from former Wisla player Kamil Syprzak and French international Elohim Prandi, who finished with nine strikes. The largest lead in the first half was five goals at 18:13, but Plock returned from the dressing room with renewed vigor. They later closed the gap to 19:21 and 27:28, fueled by the firepower of Przemyslaw Krajewski, the top scorer of his side with eight goals. However, it was Abel Serdio Guntin who leveled the score to 30:30. Finally, David Balaguer's eighth goal sealed the 34:33 victory in the closely fought encounter.

The goal was to be qualified and it’s done. Before the game, we knew Plock was a tough team and they showed it again tonight. We missed some actions but we fought until the end. It’s crucial for the dynamic, we have several games coming, the play-off step is done and now we have to stay focused.
Mathieu Grébille
Left wing, Paris Saint-Germain Handball
We must be proud of ourselves. We are improving a lot, this season we achieved to fight well PSG in both matches. It was difficult for us. We have to continue to play and train to achieve to this level.”
Abel Serdio
Line player, Orlen Wisla Plock

Play-off round, leg 2 action on Thursday

Photos: Roland Peka (Veszprém), Laurene Valroff (PSG)

