Croatia, Germany lead beach handball power ranking

MEN’S EVENT

Norway

Norway have been among the top eight teams in all of the last seven European Championships but have finished in the medal ranks only once – in 2019, when they lost the all-Scandinavian final against Denmark. Two years later, they ran into Croatia in the quarter-finals and missed the chance to go for a second straight medal and ended up in sixth position. With the MVP of the 2019 championships, Kristoffer Henriksen, still in the team, Norway are expected to make it to at least the quarter-finals again in Nazaré.

Portugal

While Portuguese teams play a prominent role in the various European club tournaments, the national team has yet to make a similar impact. But with experienced forces like André Silva, Ricardo Castro and José Silva, hosting the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazaré might be the perfect time to start doing so. Portugal have appeared at only three of the previous European Championships, including the last two – and the improvement is hard to overlook: from 17th in Stare Jablonki to fifth in Varna. They lost in the quarter-finals to eventual gold medallists Denmark, but next beat France and Norway for their best ever result – until 2023?

Spain

Always a force to be reckoned with, Spain are after a record-equalling fourth European title. After winning two of the first four championships, in 2002 and 2006, they last lifted the trophy in 2017. Spain are among the three nations in beach handball history that have participated in each and every EURO – and not just participated, but done well, too: in the 12 events so far, they appeared in the semi-finals no less than eight times. They placed fourth two years ago, a week after their youth team claimed silver in the YAC 17 event – a sign that Spain remain a hot favourite to make the semi-finals once again.

Denmark

One bronze medal was all Denmark collected from the first 10 editions of the Beach Handball EURO – followed by two golds from the next two editions. While their 2019 triumph might have come as a surprise, the 2021 one certainly wasn’t. With all eyes on the defending champions, they delivered an impeccable performance in Varna, dropping just two sets on their path to a successful title defence. Take into account their silver from the 2022 World Championships, and it is obvious that Denmark, cool and clever as always with veterans like Martin Vilstrup Andersen and Simon Møss guiding the youngsters, arrive in Nazaré as one of the main candidate to go all the way again.

Croatia

Some nations might never win an EHF Beach Handball EURO, but Croatia are getting anxious when they have to wait eight years between titles. Their European reign, which included four straight titles between 2009 and 2015, ended when they hosted the championships in Zagreb in 2017. They returned to the final in 2021, losing 2:0 to Denmark, but turned the tables on their Scandinavian rivals at the World Championships in 2022, winning that final 2:0. Croatia added gold from The World Games three weeks later. Still led by beach handball great Mladen Paradžik as their head coach, Croatia will be regarded by many as the team to beat in Nazaré. If they succeed, they become the first men’s team to hold all three major beach handball titles.