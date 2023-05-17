Seven goalkeepers and seven defenders vie for EHF Excellence Awards

The players selected in the final ballot were shortlisted via several criteria. First, the performances in the EHF Champions League Women, where a team of the round was named at the end of each week, with the top three players from each position who have received the most nominations by the end of the quarter-finals making the list.

The members of the All-star Team at the EHF EURO 2022 were all nominated, while additional players who performed in the EHF European League (one per position), as well as EHF EURO Qualifiers and national team matches (maximum three per position) are also on the shortlist.

Players, coaches, selected media as well as fans are eligible to participate with each group’s votes accounting for 25 per cent of the overall result for every position. The vote for the female players will run from 15-25 May and voting is open on the Home of Handball app.

But who are the nominees for the best goalkeeper and the best defender at the EHF Excellence Awards 2023? Let’s take a look!

Goalkeeper

Cleopatre Darleux – France/Brest Bretagne Handball

nominated for the award after an excellent performance in the Match of the Week in round 3 of the Champions League, against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, where she saved 21 shots (51 per cent efficiency), one of the best individual performances in the competition

due to injury, Darleux only featured in 11 games in the European premium competition, but had 106 saves, or 9.6 saves per match, for an average saving efficiency of 33 per cent

she was also outstanding for France at the EHF EURO 2022, making the All-star Team as the goalkeeper with the second-largest number of saves, 67, and the second-highest save efficiency, 37 per cent

Katrine Lunde - Norway/Vipers Kristiansand

Lunde made the Team of the Week three times in the Champions League this season: in round 1, with 16 saves and a 38 per cent saving efficiency against Brest Bretagne Handball; in round 12, with 12 saves and a 32 per cent saving efficiency against FTC; and in the second leg of the quarter-finals, when she had 15 saves and a 39.4 per cent saving efficiency against Rapid

over the course of the season, Lunde made the second largest number of saves in the Champions League, 170, for a 33.1 per cent saving efficiency throughout the competition as Vipers Kristiansand reached the EHF FINAL4 for a third time in a row

a three-time All-star goalkeeper at the EHF EURO, Lunde won gold once again at the EHF EURO 2022, with 43 saves and a 31 per cent saving efficiency

Tea Pijevic - Croatia/Alba Fehervar KC