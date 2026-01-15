DVSC challenge Györ’s perfect record; Brest seek to consolidate top spot

DVSC challenge Györ’s perfect record; Brest seek to consolidate top spot

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Sergey Nikolaev
15 January 2026, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 continues this weekend (17-18 January) with round 10 of the group phase. The teams ranked third and fourth in group A will clash in the Match of the Week, as Gloria Bistrita visit Team Esbjerg on Sunday.

Group A leaders Györi Audi ETO KC hope to maintain their perfect record in an all-Hungarian clash against DVSC Schaeffler, while runners-up Metz Handball host Storhamar Handball Elite. OTP Group Buducnost, who claimed their maiden win of the season last week, are looking to grab some more points at home against BV Borussia Dortmund.

In group B, Brest Bretagne Handball seek their second win of 2026 to consolidate top spot. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria aim to extend their winning run against HC Podravka. CSM Bucuresti host Krim OTP Group Mercator in search of revenge, and Odense Håndbold look to get back on track against Sola HK in an all-Scandinavian clash.

GROUP A

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Saturday 17 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-2
Last match: BV Borussia Dortmund vs OTP Group Buducnost, 26 October 2025 (30:24 (13:13))

  • both sides fight for a play-off spot, as Buducnost sit bottom of the group with three points, and Dortmund, who have four points, rank seventh
  • in round 9, the Montenegrin team finally claimed their first win in the current campaign, 38:34 at Bistrita
  • Dortmund, who were defeated at home by Esbjerg 31:24 last Sunday, are on a five-game losing run; they last took points in the reverse match against Buducnost in October (30:24)
  • despite scoring 38 goals at Bistrita, Buducnost still have the least productive attack at the entire competition (222 goals), while Dortmund have the least efficient defence (296 goals conceded)
  • Ivana Godec and Jelena Vukcevic are Buducnost's joint top scorers with 42 goals; Alina Grijseels and Deborah Lassource have both netted 40 times for Dortmund

20251003 CLW Buducnost Abramovic Quote
We will be hosting a very strong opponent who is in good form and has six players who featured in the final stages of the World Championship at the end of last year. This is a squad full of internationals, led by a coach who promotes a Scandinavian style of handball. Our primary task will be to stop their transition game. If we manage to do that, we can hope for a positive result.
Zoran Abramovic
Head coach, OTP Group Buducnost

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Saturday 17 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-1-0
Last match: Storhamar Handball Elite vs Metz Handball, 25 October 2025 (24:27 (12:13))

  • last weekend, Metz suffered their second defeat in the competition, again against Györ, but stayed second in the group, with 14 points
  • Storhamar, who are ranked sixth, are on a five-match losing run following a 26:24 defeat at Debrecen in round 9
  • Metz have the second-best defence in the competition, having conceded 238 goals in nine encounters; Storhamar are third-best with 250 goals conceded
  • at the same time, the Norwegian team have the second-least effective attack in the competition, as they have scored 225 goals
  • Metz's Sarah Bouktit takes the second place in the tournament's scoring chart with 58 goals; Anniken Obaidli is Storhamar's leading scorer with 45 goals

20260115 CLW R10 Preview Quote Xenia Smits
We have just lost two games in a row, which is unusual for Metz Handball. We need to regroup, regain our strength and manage Storhamar's pace. They are a very, very fast team. We want to show the Arènes that Metz Handball knows how to play handball and that we want to get back on track.
Xenia Smits
Left back, Metz Handball
20251113 CLW Rd8 Preview Gabrielsen Quote
Fantastic atmosphere in the hall, this is one of the coolest arenas to play in. Having said that, we are of course facing a very good handball team; few weaknesses to be found in Europe's best home team. We are travelling with good courage and we will take some good performances home with us, which we can build on beyond a hectic period.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
20251101 ETO Metz 9 M

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Saturday 17 January, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-1
Last match: DVSC Schaeffler vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 25 October 2025 (30:36 (14:19))

  • a three-goal victory at Metz helped Györ maintain their perfect record in the current EHF Champions League season
  • thanks to Adrianna Placzek's 39 per cent save efficiency, Debrecen beat Storhamar in round 9 (26:24); they are fifth in the table with six points
  • in the reverse fixture, Györ earned a six-goal win despite Alicia Toublanc's 11 goals for Debrecen
  • Toublanc is her team's leading scorer with a tally of 48 goals, while Györ's top scorer Dione Housheer has 46 goals
  • Györ boast both the highest-scoring attack in the competition (309 goals) and the most efficient defence (227 goals)
  • three days after their match, the sides are set to mee again in the Hungarian domestic league on Tuesday

20250913 Gyor Esbjerg Johansson Quote
I have big respect for Debrecen, after the two years here in Hungary and all of those close games, both home and away. You can always expect a strong performance from them. So, we need to prepare in the best way. We are really looking forward to a strong week, with Debrecen two times.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
20251023 CLW Rd5 Preview Szilagyi Quote
We want to play a good match and achieve a close result. Our league game against Ferencváros on Wednesday was played at a similar intensity. We need to learn from the mistakes we made there. Our goal is to stay with Györ for as long as possible; if we manage that, anything can happen in the final minutes.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler

MOTW: Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

Sunday 18 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Gloria Bistrita vs Team Esbjerg, 25 October 2025 (38:35 (19:18))

  • Esbjerg won their first match in the EHF Champions League in 2026, 31:24 at Dortmund, and rank fourth in the group with 11 points
  • Bistrita are third-placed with 12 points, but in round 9, they surprisingly ended their four-game winning run following a defeat against Buducnost
  • in the reverse fixture, nine goals from Gabriela Ostase and 14 saves from Renata De Arruda secured Bistrita's three-goal win (38:35)
  • despite missing the match against Dortmund due to back problems, Esbjerg's Henny Reistad leads the scorers' list of the competition with 59 goals
  • Danila So Delgado, who netted 11 times against Buducnost last Saturday, is Bistrita's best scorer with 55 goals

20250913 DVSC Gloria Viver Quote
Our goal in the match against Esbjerg is to improve our defence. It will be difficult because of the quality of their attacking players — Reistad, Møller, and Mørk are three incredible attacking players. We are going to fight to defend our third position in the group, but we know that to get a good result in Esbjerg, we need to play a very complete and competitive game.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
20260115 CLW R10 Preview Text Sola

GROUP B

Sola HK (NOR) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 17 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Odense Håndbold vs Sola HK, 26 October 2025 (32:27 (17:7))

  • Sola come into the match as the bottom side in group B, but no longer on zero points after drawing with Krim in the last round
  • Sola's main attacking power remains Camilla Herrem with 44 goals — five of them coming in the round 5 match against Odense
  • Odense suffered their second defeat of the season in the last round against CSM, ending a four-game winning streak
  • Thale Rushfeldt Deila leads Odense's scoring charts with 50 goals, followed by Elma Halilcevic on 34
  • this will be their second meeting in the competition, as Odense claimed a convincing 32:27 win in round 5 after a strong first-half performance

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 17 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-2
Last match: Ikast Håndbold vs Brest Bretagne Handball, 26 October 2025 (33:36 (17:14))

  • Brest lead the group with just one defeat this season, a 29:28 loss against FTC in November
  • Brest's 36:33 win over Ikast in round 5 marked their first victory against the Danish side after two defeats back in 2017
  • Ikast sit fifth with five wins and four defeats, coming into the match after a narrow 28:27 loss against FTC in the last round
  • Brest boast the competition's second-highest scoring attack with 294 goals at an average of 32.6 per game, while Ikast have netted 267 times or 29.6 per game
  • right back Anna Vyakhireva is closing in on the top three scorers with 55 goals, just behind Ikast's Julie Scaglione on 57

20260115 CLW R10 Preview Quote Ondono Brest NEW
“We want to keep the momentum going after our strong performance in the league this week, and continue our home streak in front of our fans. Ikast is a very good team. The matches are going to become more and more difficult? January is always an intense period.”
Oriane Ondono
Line player, Brest Bretagne Handball
20260115 CLW R10 Preview Quote Mogensen Ikast
Brest are a really strong opponent, who also beat Metz in the midweek game [in the French league]. We are facing a team that is incredibly mobile and intense at both ends of the court. It will be difficult, but we also had a good grip on them at home, so we can go there and make it difficult for them if we play to our skills.
Claus Mogensen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold
20260115 CLW R10 Preview Text CSM

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO)

Sunday 18 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 11-1-3
Last match: Krim OTP Group Mercator vs CSM Bucuresti, 25 October 2025 (31:27 (15:11))

  • CSM head coach Bojana Popovic enjoyed a dream debut in the last round, guiding her side to a 33:24 win against Odense
  • that win lifted CSM to fourth place with five wins and four defeats, with one of those losses coming against Krim earlier this season
  • this will be the 16th meeting between the sides, with CSM holding a clear lead in the head-to-head comparison; a CSM victory would mark the club's 100th win in the EHF Champions League
  • Krim remain second from bottom with two wins and one draw, coming off a draw against Sola in the last round
  • Krim's scoring load is led by French internationals Tamara Horacek and Grace Zaadi with 46 and 33 goals, respectively, while Elizabeth Omoregie tops CSM's chart with 53

20260115 CLW R10 Preview Quote Novak Krim
CSM have an excellent squad and quality in every position. With the arrival of a new head coach, their style of play has also changed slightly. In the first game, we managed to surprise them and put on an excellent display. I am convinced that we are capable of doing the same this time. Therefore, there is no reason not to travel to Bucharest believing that we can surprise them again.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim OTP Group Mercator

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs HC Podravka (CRO)

Sunday 18 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 12-1-0
Last match: HC Podravka vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 25 October 2025 (33:37 (16:19))

  • FTC are third in the group with 12 points, just one behind Odense, following two narrow wins in a row
  • Podravka are on a six-game losing streak and have not beaten FTC in 13 previous matching, managing only one draw back in 1995
  • the sides are close in attacking efficiency, with FTC scoring 271 goals in nine matches and Podravka 260, but the gap opens up defensively with 258 goals conceded by FTC compared to Podravka's 283
  • an FTC win would mark their 140th victory in the EHF Champions League, coming in their 268th match
  • Katrin Klujber and Emily Vogel lead FTC's scoring with 49 and 47 goals, respectively, while Podravka mainly rely on Matea Pletikosic — who is on 49 goals — following the injury of top scorer Katarina Pandža

20250911 CLW Rd 2 Preview Obrvan Quote
We are expecting an extremely demanding game that comes after a good game, but also a defeat, against Brest. We showed a lot of good things. As a coach, I am satisfied in defeat. It was a game that gives us guidelines for the next one. We have to be even better, especially defensively. It will be a tough game because if we are not right and we don't run, we can suffer a serious defeat against a big favourite.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka

photos © László Szolnoki (main); Roland Peka; Magnus Stenseth; Lovegraphy (all in-text)

20241110 ITA SRB Ebner
