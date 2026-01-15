Group A leaders Györi Audi ETO KC hope to maintain their perfect record in an all-Hungarian clash against DVSC Schaeffler, while runners-up Metz Handball host Storhamar Handball Elite. OTP Group Buducnost, who claimed their maiden win of the season last week, are looking to grab some more points at home against BV Borussia Dortmund.

In group B, Brest Bretagne Handball seek their second win of 2026 to consolidate top spot. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria aim to extend their winning run against HC Podravka. CSM Bucuresti host Krim OTP Group Mercator in search of revenge, and Odense Håndbold look to get back on track against Sola HK in an all-Scandinavian clash.

GROUP A

Saturday 17 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-0-2

Last match: BV Borussia Dortmund vs OTP Group Buducnost, 26 October 2025 (30:24 (13:13))