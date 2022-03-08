Crucial home win secures Pelister a Last 16 ticket
With four teams still battling for three Last 16 tickets in group D, it was better for all teams not to lose tonight. And in a do-or-die test on home court, Eurofarm Pelister delivered, and secured the second spot in the group in the process.
They first offered an impressive defensive performance, backed up by goalkeeper Marton Szekely, before putting their foot to the pedal after the break. Still insisting on the defensive aspect, the hosts increased their advantage all cruised away to a victory that opens them the Last 16 doors.
GROUP D :
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs AEK Athens HC (GRE) 30:19 (10:8)
- both goalkeepers shone in the first half, as Pelister’s Martin Szekely and AEK’s Petros Boukovinas stopped at least half of the shots aimed at them before the break
- this resulted in a tight first half, during which Pelister broke away late to take its maximum advantage of three goals shortly before the break
- a 5:0 series within nine minutes put Pelister on the track to victory, with Josip Bozic-Pavletic scoring easy goals from his wing to put his team out of reach
- Patrick Toniazzo Lemos netted eight times for AEK while Pelister’s Stipe Mandalinic scored seven
- thanks to this win, Pelister secured their Last 16 ticket and are now sure to finish second
Marton Szekely, a masterclass from the Hungarian goalkeeper
The 32-year-old goalkeeper delivered a stunning performance tonight to help his team secure its Last 16 ticket. Stopping 50% of the shots aimed in his direction, he helped Pelister take the lead and secure their first lead in the first half. While he remained quieter after the break, the former Veszprem goalkeeper still pulled out a couple of saves to make sure AEK would not come back. His saves prompted the fans to loudly cheer for him, while he responded back making hearts with his hands. Truly a majestic evening for him.
As for the match, I am grateful to everyone in Eurofarm Pelister, my handball players once again showed character. Szekely may have been a key man in the match, but the defence did a good job.