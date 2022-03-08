Crucial home win secures Pelister a Last 16 ticket

With four teams still battling for three Last 16 tickets in group D, it was better for all teams not to lose tonight. And in a do-or-die test on home court, Eurofarm Pelister delivered, and secured the second spot in the group in the process.

They first offered an impressive defensive performance, backed up by goalkeeper Marton Szekely, before putting their foot to the pedal after the break. Still insisting on the defensive aspect, the hosts increased their advantage all cruised away to a victory that opens them the Last 16 doors.