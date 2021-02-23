Csaszar brings Kadetten close to the knock-out stage

Two Hungarians were the key to Kadetten Schaffhausen’s success at Hungary on Tuesday: By beating Grundfos Tatabanya 32:30 one week after the 27:23 in the first leg, the gate to the Last 16 is widely open for the Swiss champions. And they can even walk through already tomorrow without touching any ball - if GOG at least take a point at the second leg of the double-header at Trebnje.

GROUP D:

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs. Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 30:32 (18:15)

Kadetten have ten points on their account after eight matches, while Tatabanya still are at the bottom with zero points from the same number of matches.

Tatabanya were in beast mode, pulling ahead from 4:3 to 11:5, before Kadetten managed to reduce the gap.

Like last week in the first leg, Tatabanya's defence specialist Adrian Sipos was sent off with a red card after his third suspension right after the break.

And in this period, Kadetten turned the match around, from a 17:23 deficit in minute 36 to their first lead at 26:25 in minute 48.

After the break, Tatabanya only scored 12 goals, as Kadetten improved their defence and accelerated in attack.

Hungarian Donat Bartok decided the encounter, netting the 31st goal for Kadetten, his sixth goal.

Gabor Csaszar makes the difference

It seems Gabor Csaszar is motivated the most against his country-fellows: The Hungarian centre back again was Schaffhausen's best scorer against Tatabanya. Last week he scored six goals, today it was ten from 14 attempts - by far the season high-score of the 36-year-old veteran, who has played for Schaffhausen since 2015. After this season, he will transfer to Kadetten’s domestic arch-rivals Amicitia Zurich.