Magdeburg get their revenge

Magdeburg celebrated their fifth consecutive win in the EHF European League and got their revenge against Alingsas. After a surprise defeat in round 4, Magdeburg showed a better performance and now sits at the top of the table.

Nevertheless their seventh loss this season, Alingsas was fighting hard against the German side, without some of the key payers. Magdeburg now has 14 points and are in first place in the group.

Group C

SC Magdeburg (GER) - Alingsas HK (SWE) 36:21 (18:15)

Alingsas traveled to Germany without goalkeeper Anton Hagvall and players Daniel Blomgren, Axel Franzen and Jacob Lundaht

most of the first-half was level, Magdeburg led first (10:9), then Alingsas turned over (11:10)

Magdeburg made the first significant lead with three straight goals at the end of first half

A decimated Swedish side could not keep up the pace, home team made decisive a six-goal lead five minutes into the second half

ten-goal lead mark was hit in 50th minute



Another great night for right side court players

Magdeburg had a rain of goals tonight against Alingsas, and 12 out of 14 players scored at least once. But two players stood out. Christoph Steinert scored nine times and the right back is now on 31 goals in total. Next to him Tim Hornke was efficient from the right wing. This 30-year old scored eight times. 17 goals came from only two players, an impressive collaboration of right side court players.