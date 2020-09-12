CSKA and Györ split points in thriller

Current title-holders Györi Audi ETO KC failed to start the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 season with a win.

In Moscow, the Hungarian heavyweights split points with debutants CSKA, 27:27.

CSKA (RUS) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 27:27 (14:14)

• CSKA played their debut game in a European club competition

• Györ extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 38 matches (34 wins, four draws)

• Anita Görbicz saved Györ from losing just three seconds from full time

• however, the Hungarian team failed to start the season with a win for the first time in nine years

• Györ will host Podravka, while CSKA will play at Budocnost in the next round

18-year-old Elena Mikhaylichenko is seen as one of the biggest talents in European handball, and she proved it in her debut game in the DELO EHF Champions League.

The former Lada player was CSKA’s best scorer with seven goals, helping her team to get a point against Györ.



"Our goalkeeper was brilliant. If someone said to me that my team would draw with Gyor, I would be satisfied. We are so happy that we have this result with the best team in Europe," said CSKA head coach Jan Leslie.