CSKA on a winning streak

In their first meeting ever, CSKA ran over Besiktas. Everything was already obvious in the first half when the Russian club scored an impressive 21 goals. It’s their historic second win in a row after beating Nexe in the previous round.

Besiktas still has a lot of work to do if they want to make an impression in Europe. The Turkish side showed a better performance in the second half, but trailing by 12 at the half-time was too much to catch up, marking their third defeat this season.

Group C

HC CSKA (RUS) - Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) 32:24 (21:9)

impressive first 20 minutes by CSKA meant a 14-goal lead

at the same time goalkeeper Viktor Kireev had an astonishing 80% save efficiency

Ramazan Döne, Hugo Alexandre Barradas Carvalhao Cruz De Lima and Josip Buljubasic were Besiktas’s only scorers in the first 30 minutes

The home team was less efficient in the second half, while Besiktas improved their shot efficiency

Eleven players scored for CSKA tonight, Dener Jaanimaa being the highest scorer with eight goals

For better or worse Döne is here

Besiktas have a true icon in their midst. Ramazan Döne joined Besiktas in 2006 and can proudly say that he has been club’s top scorer in almost every competition. The 39-year old right back was also a part of Turkey’s national team and is a great motivation for numerous young Turkish players. His first European season was in 1999/00, and he is still going strong. Even though his team lost tonight, he had a night to remember by scoring nine times.