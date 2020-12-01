Ruiz Sanchez gifts Plock last second win in Toulouse

The two teams were, ahead of tonight’s clash, in very different form.

Plock were top of the group with four points gained with two wins in their first two games played. But the Polish side travelled to France with only eleven players and two goalkeepers, lacking key players such as Niko Mindegia and Abel Serdio.

If Toulouse did not suffer such roster problems, they were looking for a rebound. After winning their opening game in the European League against Metalurg, they had to share points twice with Leon, including last week, and suffered an unexpected loss in Fivers.

GROUP A

Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 25:26 (12:14)

Plock were ahead throughout the first half, making the most of Toulouse’s turnovers, eight in the first half alone. The Polish side took a maximum advantage of five goals halfway through, before the lead closed to two at the break (12:14).

Both teams remained head to head during the second half before Alvaro Ruiz Sanchez finally punished his former teammates with no time left on the clock for the win.

Wisla Plock remain top of the group, now with six points, while Toulouse are third with four points.

The French side has not won a game in the European League since round 1.

The two teams will meet again next week for the return leg.

Alvaro Ruiz Sanchez with no hard feelings for former club

After playing four seasons in Toulouse, from 2015 to 2019, Spanish centre-back Alvaro Ruiz Sanchez came back to play against his former club for the first time tonight. And it seemed like a very exciting prospect for him, as he scored seven, finishing best scorer for his team and scoring the winning goal with three seconds left on the clock. But, as a mark of respect, he did not celebrate much, instead showing a little bit of compassion for the club he always had a good relationship with.