Seedings for Last 16 draw revealed

16 teams, two pots: All is set for the draw of the Last 16 in the EHF European Cup Men 2020/21 season.

The draw takes place at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday 22 December at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook and YouTube pages.

The first leg of the Last 16 is scheduled for 13/14 February 2021, the second leg will follow the week after.

The 16 teams competing for a spot in the quarter-final represent a total of 12 nations, as Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania and Russia all have two teams remaining in the competition. No country protection rule will apply to Tuesday’s draw.

Seedings for EHF European Cup Men Last 16 draw:

Pot 1:

SC kelag Ferlach - AUT

SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien - AUT

RK Borac m:tel - BIH

HC Robe Zubri - CZE

Pölva Serviti - EST

AEK Athens HC - GRE

CS Minaur Baia Mare - ROU

HC Neva SPb - RUS

Pot 2:

RK Gracanica - BIH

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta - CYP

CSM Bucuresti - ROU

SGAU-Saratov - RUS

RK Gorenje Velenje - SLO

MSK Povazska Bystrica - SVK

Ystads IF - SWE

Donbas - UKR



