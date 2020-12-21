Seedings for Last 16 draw revealed
16 teams, two pots: All is set for the draw of the Last 16 in the EHF European Cup Men 2020/21 season.
The draw takes place at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday 22 December at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook and YouTube pages.
The first leg of the Last 16 is scheduled for 13/14 February 2021, the second leg will follow the week after.
The 16 teams competing for a spot in the quarter-final represent a total of 12 nations, as Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania and Russia all have two teams remaining in the competition. No country protection rule will apply to Tuesday’s draw.
Seedings for EHF European Cup Men Last 16 draw:
Pot 1:
SC kelag Ferlach - AUT
SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien - AUT
RK Borac m:tel - BIH
HC Robe Zubri - CZE
Pölva Serviti - EST
AEK Athens HC - GRE
CS Minaur Baia Mare - ROU
HC Neva SPb - RUS
Pot 2:
RK Gracanica - BIH
Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta - CYP
CSM Bucuresti - ROU
SGAU-Saratov - RUS
RK Gorenje Velenje - SLO
MSK Povazska Bystrica - SVK
Ystads IF - SWE
Donbas - UKR