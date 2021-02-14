Lokomotiva through to semi-finals

Croatia’s HC Lokomotiva Zagreb became the first semi-finalist of the EHF European Cup Women.

In the double-header played in Zagreb, Lokomotiva were too strong for DHC Slavia Praha and celebrated victories in both games.

on Saturday, Lokomotiva won 30:25, and on Sunday, they confirmed their advantage, 31:27

Club Balonmano Atletico Guardes made a big step towards the semi-final, winning at HC Galychanka Lviv 24:16

their goalkeeper Marisol Carratu stood like a wall, saving 19 balls for a 53 per cent save efficiency

the tie Rincon Fertilidad Malaga vs A.C.PAOK will be played next week as a double-header

Yalikavaksports Club vs Rocasa Gran Canaria will be decided in a single game next Sunday

EURO bronze winners have their impact

Lokomotiva’s squad features eight players who surprisingly won bronze with Croatia at the recent EHF EURO 2020.

They again showed their quality against Slavia, as Dora Kalaus became a top scorer in the first match with seven goals, and Stela Posavec netted nine times on Sunday. Besides them, Larissa Kalaus and Andrea Simara also should be given a credit for their good performance.